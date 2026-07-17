Florida State Lands Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Over Georgia, Tennessee
In this story:
The recruiting trail hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the Florida State Seminoles this offseason.
The Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of some important battles.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff
That makes the victories for elite prospects a little sweeter, especially when head coach Mike Norvell is able to add a top-100 talent into the mix.
Florida State is coming off its biggest recruiting win this cycle with the calendar advancing past the midway point of July.
Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Chooses FSU Over SEC Powers
On Friday evening, four-star safety and top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole announced his commitment to Florida State, rolling with the Seminoles over Georgia and Tennessee.
To put it plainly, this is huge for the Seminoles. It's only an initial pledge, and Florida State will still have to fight to keep Poole through the Early Signing Period.
At the same time. Georgia and Tennessee have plenty to sell, so this is an impressive get for head coach Mike Norvell, considering the uncertainty surrounding the Seminoles.
Relationships went in Florida State's favor, as Poole is close with safeties coach Evan Cooper and Norvell.
Poole instantly becomes the top recruit in #Tribe27. It's been a successful week in the defensive backfield, with the Seminoles adding Poole and four-star Za'Kari Johnson.
The Georgia native will have an opportunity to play early in Tallahassee.
During his junior season at Howard High School, Poole starred across the field. He totaled 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions on defense. Poole added 30 catches for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. He also returned a punt for a score.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Poole, Florida State holds 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 53 to No. 33 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG