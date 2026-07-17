Florida State Lands Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Over Georgia, Tennessee

The recruiting trail hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the Florida State Seminoles this offseason.

The Seminoles have found themselves on the wrong end of some important battles.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

That makes the victories for elite prospects a little sweeter, especially when head coach Mike Norvell is able to add a top-100 talent into the mix.

Florida State is coming off its biggest recruiting win this cycle with the calendar advancing past the midway point of July.

Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Chooses FSU Over SEC Powers

Ta'Shawn Poole/Twitter

On Friday evening, four-star safety and top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole announced his commitment to Florida State, rolling with the Seminoles over Georgia and Tennessee.

To put it plainly, this is huge for the Seminoles. It's only an initial pledge, and Florida State will still have to fight to keep Poole through the Early Signing Period.

At the same time. Georgia and Tennessee have plenty to sell, so this is an impressive get for head coach Mike Norvell, considering the uncertainty surrounding the Seminoles.

Relationships went in Florida State's favor, as Poole is close with safeties coach Evan Cooper and Norvell.

Poole instantly becomes the top recruit in #Tribe27. It's been a successful week in the defensive backfield, with the Seminoles adding Poole and four-star Za'Kari Johnson.

The Georgia native will have an opportunity to play early in Tallahassee.

During his junior season at Howard High School, Poole starred across the field. He totaled 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions on defense. Poole added 30 catches for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. He also returned a punt for a score.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Poole, Florida State holds 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 53 to No. 33 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.