Florida State Extends Heartwarming Tribute To Program Legend

Plenty of legends have walked through Florida State over the years. That's not limited to just players or coaches; there are Seminoles at all levels who deserve recognition for helping the program rise into one of the very best in the country.

Every Seminole fan knows there are phrases and voices that are synonymous with Florida State, probably none more so than longtime radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff passionately screaming "TOUCHDOWN FSU!" every time the garnet and gold reached the end zone.

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Deckerhoff retired from his broadcasting duties at Florida State following the 2022 spring game, wrapping up his time with the Seminoles after 48 years as the voice of men's basketball and 42 seasons with the football team.

During his illustrious career in Tallahassee, Florida State won three national championships and accumulated some of its best seasons in program history.

The Seminoles are showing Deckerhoff just how much he means to FSU.

Florida State Honors Gene Deckerhoff With Radio Booth Dedication

Apr 9, 2022; Tallahasse, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles announcer Gene Deckerhoff is honored before the FSU spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Deckerhoff recently announced his retirement from broadcasting Seminoles sports. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Florida State announced that it was naming the radio booth inside Doak Campbell Stadium after Deckerhoff.

Head coach Mike Norvell actually delivered the news in a heartwarming moment between the two.

"Well, let me tell you, Gene, it's going to be really easy to find here moving forward because it is my tremendous honor to tell you that you are actually standing in the new Gene Deckerhoff Radio Booth right here at Florida State and Doak Campbell Stadium," Norvell said.

"Congratulations, man, we are naming the radio booth after you and just so grateful for all that you've done, all that you mean to Florida State, all the incredible years of service, the great calls, and more than anything, who you are as a person," Norvell added.

Deckerhoff was clearly surprised, and couldn't help but smile as he took it all in with Bobby Bowden Field over his shoulder.

"What a tremendous honor. Go Noles and thank you very much coach Norvell. God bless you and good luck this season," Deckerhoff responded.

The Voice will forever be recognized inside the Doak Campbell Stadium press box#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/twNQDkNE8c — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 14, 2026

Deckerhoff may no longer be calling games for Florida State, but he's still the voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a role he's held since 1989. The upcoming season will mark his final campaign in the booth.

Time may pass, but Deckerhoff will be remembered at Florida State forever.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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