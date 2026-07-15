Florida State Lands Reclassified Four-Star Defensive Back Za'Kari Johnson

The Florida State Seminoles went through a few unexpected changes on the recruiting trail, particularly in the defensive backfield.

Dating back to the end of May, the Seminoles lost pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, leaving three-star safety Jemari Foreman as the lone DB in FSU's #Tribe27 class.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses

Florida State is getting back on the right track in the middle of July.

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson Commits To FSU

On Tuesday, four-star athlete Za'Kari Johnson announced his commitment to Florida State. Johnson chose the Seminoles over a host of offers that included Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Georgia, among others.

Johnson reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle less than three weeks ago. He'll spend his senior season at Carol City High School in Miami.

Florida State has been pursuing Johnson for quite some time. Safeties coach Evan Cooper offered him last fall while Johnson was visiting campus for the win over East Texas A&M.

Johnson is scheduled to officially visit FSU in September for the Labor Day game against SMU.

Though Johnson plays on both sides of the ball in high school, Florida State is recruiting him as a defensive back. He has the potential to slot in at cornerback or safety.

Time will tell which position fits him best.

During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Johnson did a little bit of everything. He passed for 551 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while rushing 73 times for 777 yards and 9 more scores.

Johnson totaled 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass deflections, and 1 interception that he brought back 99 yards for a touchdown. He also contributed as a returner on special teams.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 349 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 31 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Johnson, Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 59 to No. 53 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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