Florida State Lands Reclassified Four-Star Defensive Back Za'Kari Johnson
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The Florida State Seminoles went through a few unexpected changes on the recruiting trail, particularly in the defensive backfield.
Dating back to the end of May, the Seminoles lost pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper, leaving three-star safety Jemari Foreman as the lone DB in FSU's #Tribe27 class.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses
Florida State is getting back on the right track in the middle of July.
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson Commits To FSU
On Tuesday, four-star athlete Za'Kari Johnson announced his commitment to Florida State. Johnson chose the Seminoles over a host of offers that included Oregon, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Georgia, among others.
Johnson reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle less than three weeks ago. He'll spend his senior season at Carol City High School in Miami.
Florida State has been pursuing Johnson for quite some time. Safeties coach Evan Cooper offered him last fall while Johnson was visiting campus for the win over East Texas A&M.
Johnson is scheduled to officially visit FSU in September for the Labor Day game against SMU.
Though Johnson plays on both sides of the ball in high school, Florida State is recruiting him as a defensive back. He has the potential to slot in at cornerback or safety.
Time will tell which position fits him best.
During his sophomore season at Plantation High School, Johnson did a little bit of everything. He passed for 551 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while rushing 73 times for 777 yards and 9 more scores.
Johnson totaled 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass deflections, and 1 interception that he brought back 99 yards for a touchdown. He also contributed as a returner on special teams.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 349 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 31 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Johnson, Florida State holds 15 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 59 to No. 53 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG