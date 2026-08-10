Florida State RB Misses Second Consecutive Scrimmage

Florida State's running back room went through an adjustment this offseason. While Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, Jaylin Lucas, Gavin Sawchuk, Kam Davis, and Jeremiah Johnson were outgoing bodies, the Seminoles replaced the six departures with just three additions.

Former Texas running back Tre Wisner, former Florida Atlantic running back Gemari Sands, and four-star recruit Amari Thomas are the trio of newcomers to the room.

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Wisner was regarded as a top-100 transfer by 247Sports and On3, meaning the Seminoles had to splurge to bring him in.

The decision was interesting, considering Wisner is competing for snaps with homegrown products such as Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah.

Following an injury-plagued campaign in 2025, concerns about the verteran running back are starting to grow.

Tre Wisner Misses Second Straight Scrimmage

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday night, Florida State scrimmaged for the second and final time this preseason. The NCAA only allows two official scrimmages during fall camp.

The Seminoles decided to hold both of theirs in less than a week, choosing to focus on situational and game prep moving forward.

Following the action, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that Wisner was unavailable while discussing the running backs. Wisner was unable to participate last Tuesday as well.

"Tre was out tonight," Norvell said. "Expecting to get him back here shortly."

Based on offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.'s comments, it doesn't sound like Wisner is dealing with anything that will sideline him long-term.

"We held him last night," Harris Jr. said last week. "He had something minor that we held him with, so he didn’t get any reps in that scrimmage. But prior to that, he’s been practicing really well, actually."

Either way, health has been a well-documented issue for Wisner as of late.

Last season, Wisner suffered a hamstring injury in Texas' season opener, leading the Longhorns to sideline him for the next three games. Upon his return, he reaggravated the ailment and wasn't able to reach the heights of his 2024 campaign.

When he's available, Wisner has a chance to be electric. However, if he's in and out of the lineup this fall, Florida State's running back room might not reach its full potential.

It's not the deepest group outside of the top three, meaning the Seminoles need everything they can get from Wisner, Singleton Jr., and Kromah.

During his three seasons at Texas, Wisner appeared in 38 games and made 21 starts. He totaled 369 carries for 1,734 yards and 9 touchdowns while adding 66 receptions for 457 yards and 2 more scores.

Florida State practices for the 11th time this preseason on Tuesday, but it's unclear if Wisner will be on the field.

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