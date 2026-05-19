Florida State Seminoles Football: Freshmen to Watch in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles brought in the No. 18 overall recruiting class in the country last cycle, which was heavily focused on defense. 18 of the 34 additions from the prep ranks were on the defensive side of the ball, with some intriguing prospects starting their collegiate career in Garnet and Gold.

Projecting freshmen to emerge quickly is never easy. Still, a pair of wide receivers consistently generated buzz throughout the spring as Florida State continues searching for answers beyond its established contributors. With uncertainty lingering at multiple positions, the rotation for deeper spots on the depth chart seems wide open heading into the fall.

Devin Carter Could Force His Way Into the Rotation

Devin Carter | Instagram

Florida State brought back one of the ACC’s top receivers in Duce Robinson and speedster Micahi Danzy. Jayvan Boggs appears poised for a larger role in 2026, but, beyond that, the Seminoles still will be searching for consistent answers deeper in the rotation, creating an opportunity for younger receivers to emerge sooner than expected.

Carter has consistently garnered praise from the coaching staff throughout the spring, and Florida State will need another reliable target. There is still fall camp; however, the Atlanta, Georgia native might quickly fill that role as he works his way into the rotation.

Players like EJ White and Darryon Williams are also talented, and both could find themselves on the field early.

Jasen Lopez Flashed Potential Throughout the Spring

Jasen Lopez - Twitter

Another spring standout was wide receiver Jasen Lopez. Lopez, a dual-sport athlete, seemingly came out of nowhere after basketball season ended as he integrated with the football team. He is listed as 6'0'', 180 pounds, and possesses some intangibles that could form him into a go-to slot receiver.

What is unique about him is his ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. He brings rare vertical explosiveness for a receiver of his size, which is strange to say at 6'0''. With a little polish, you could see him filling in the rotation early and showing off his ability with the ball in his hands.

Lopez finished his high school career at Chaminade-Madonna with 320 catches for 5,379 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Kevin Wynn May Be Florida State’s Most Important Young Defensive Lineman

Kevin Wynn - Instagram.com

Wynn feels like the highest-upside young defensive lineman on the roster outside of established contributors. Technically, entering his second year within the program, at around 6'4'' and over 320 pounds, Wynn projects as the type of interior presence Florida State desperately needs if the defense is going to improve against the run.

Tony White’s defense works best when interior linemen can collapse the pocket without constant blitzing up front, using a 3-3-5. Wynn possesses the physical tools to eventually develop into that type of player. Pair that with solid linebacker and safety play, and he could see a significant jump in production from last year.

Another former four-star, his trajectory was hampered by injuries early on. He appeared in four games with one tackle and one pass breakup.

Izayia Williams Could Be a Long-Term Piece for FSU’s Defense

Florida State - Instagram

Williams signed on with the Seminoles as a four-star linebacker last cycle with a ton of hype. Rivals viewed him as the nation’s No. 44 overall recruit, the top-ranked linebacker, and the fifth-best prospect in Florida.

One of the more impressive things about Williams is that, at 6'2'', 221, he also participates in track and field. Given the need for linebacker play from a season ago, Williams possesses the athletic traits that will undoubtedly allow him to carve out a role.

Per MaxPreps.com, he recorded 125 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, along with four sacks and an interception on defense in 2024 while also contributing offensively. He had 423 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 23 carries while adding five receptions for 97 yards and four more scores.

The only downside, looking at him at the entry collegiate level, is that he missed his entire senior season at Tavares due to an ACL injury. If healthy, he will be hard to keep off the field.

Wild Card: Earnest Rankins

Earnest Rankins - Instagram

Earnest Rankins is more of a long-term project for Florida State’s defensive front, but the physical traits are difficult to ignore. At 6'4'' with the frame to continue adding strength, Rankins fits the mold of the type of developmental projects the Seminoles need to hit on internally.

"Needs to learn how to bring it every snap, does not play with bad effort, but too many instances where motor/pad level are lacking. Should be viewed as a developmental prospect with a massive payout, considering how he moves for someone his size," Hudson Standish of 247Sports wrote.

Florida State has relied heavily on transfers to patch holes along the defensive line in recent years. If the Seminoles are going to build more long-term stability in the trenches, players such as Rankins developing into rotational contributors is a must.

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