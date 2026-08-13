FSU Football Coach Delivers Bold Statement Ahead of 2026 Season

Florida State entered fall camp with several questions on special teams, but Adam Scheier does not appear concerned about the Seminoles’ return-game potential.

The first-year special teams coordinator has a deep group competing to return punts, including Duce Robinson, while Micahi Danzy and Sam Singleton Jr. give the Seminoles two explosive options on kickoffs.

With a little over two weeks until kickoff, those roles haven't been completely settled, but Scheier believes the pieces are in place for FSU to become dangerous whenever opponents put the ball in the air.

Micahi Danzy and Sam Singleton Could Give FSU an Explosive Pair

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both wide receiver Micahi Danzy and running back Samual Singleton, Jr. have been working on kick returns during fall camp, and Schier believes that the pair are two of the best in the country.

“I think we’ve got two of the best returners in the country. We’ve got good middle skill to block for them up front, and the guys are understanding the schematics and the fundamentals, it’s going to take to block for those guys. Again, they’re dangerous with the ball in their hands, so we’re excited,” Scheier said after Thursday's practice.

Singleton has accumulated 940 all-purpose yards during his three seasons at Florida State, including 406 as a kickoff returner. He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2024 after averaging 24.9 yards on 15 returns.

Danzy has yet to return a kick at the collegiate level, but his explosiveness is undeniable. He produced 787 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns last season, leading the country with six plays of at least 50 yards while averaging 21.15 yards per reception.

Jasen Lopez Emerging in Crowded Punt-Return Competition

Jasen Lopez - Instagram

The Seminoles are entering "move week," in which the depth chart will become even more settled; however, one name that continues to be brought up throughout camp is freshman wide receiver, Jasen Lopez.

Florida State has several players who can return punts, and FSU will likely use more than one depending on the situation.

Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, Devin Carter, Gemari Sands and Ja’Bril Rawls have also received opportunities, but Lopez has stood out despite being a true freshman.

“Jasen Lopez has shown the ability, confidence, and moxie for a true freshman to be the guy,” Scheier continued. “Boggs, now that he’s back healthy, has been working back there. Devin Carter, Gemari Sands, Duce Robinson, Ja’Bril Rawls; we’ve got a good pool of guys that can go back there and catch.”

In a group filled with potential, Scheier insisted that possession and holding on to the football must come before scheme, or big-play ability, enters the equation.

“Possession is key. As we learned here last year, possession is key. It’s got to be first-and-10 Seminoles at the end of that play,” Scheier said. “After that, what we do block-scheme-wise, return-scheme-wise, you’d love to have a guy back there that can hit a home run, but not at the cost of securing possession for the 'Noles.”

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