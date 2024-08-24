Florida State Ties Georgia Tech In Fourth Quarter With 15-Play Touchdown Drive
Florida State found itself in a fistfight with Georgia Tech at the conclusion of the first half. After scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, the Seminoles only netted six points over the remaining portion of the first two quarters, leading to a 14-14 tie at the break.
The third-quarter marked the next chapter in the battle as the teams traded blows in a scoreless frame. That all changed in the first seconds of the fourth quarter with Georgia Tech taking the lead for the second time on Saturday on a short touchdown run.
That left Florida State in a must-respond scenario, trailing in the fourth quarter and on upset watch. The Seminoles did just that with a gritty drive where they displayed plenty of toughness and poise.
In fact, the offense was faced with two fourth down attempts but that was when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked as comfortable as he had all day. Uiagalelei hit Ja'Khi Douglas for 20 yards on fourth and 7 before coming back with a 19-yard strike to Malik Benson on fourth and 8.
One play after Benson's massive catch, running back Roydell Williams popped through the middle for his first touchdown run at Florida State. It was a monumental play for the Seminoles as the score tied the game back up at 21-21 at the midway point of the fourth quarter.
The 15-play, 84-yard drive is Florida State's longest drive in the game to this point. Plus, it was just the second touchdown for the Seminoles in the game and the first since the opening possession.
