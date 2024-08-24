Florida State To Be Without Promising Sophomore Wide Receiver Against Georgia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles enter the 2024 season relatively healthy despite a physical preseason camp in Tallahassee. With that being said, earlier this week head coach Mike Norvell mentioned that a couple of players could be game-time decisions or questionable for the international matchup against Georgia Tech, though he didn't refer to anyone specifically at the time.
We now know of at least one Seminole who won't be available when the team kicks off in less than three hours. According to a Florida State spokesperson, sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will not suit up against Georgia Tech. Williams was one of the players listed across the three wide receiver spots on the depth chart, slotting in as a co-starter with Kentron Poitier behind Malik Benson.
Ahead of his second year in Tallahassee, Williams has continued to make impressive strides in the weight room and has reshaped his body. He was among the most consistent of the wide receivers early in the preseason, showcasing a variety of tough catches.
Williams was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class and is the highest-rated recruit to sign with Florida State under Mike Norvell. He appeared in eight games last season, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Williams seemed like he was finding his stride prior to a lower-body injury during the second half of the season that kept him out for multiple games. He returned to play a season-high 31 snaps in the Orange Bowl. Williams scored the lone touchdown of his freshman campaign in FSU's win over Syracuse in October.
With Williams out of the lineup, the performance of new starters Malik Benson and Jalen Brown will be crucial alongside veteran Ja'Khi Douglas. The Seminoles will also be relying on a rotation made up of Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, Deuce Spann, Lawayne McCoy, and Elijah Moore. It'll be up to the crew and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to make things happen against the Yellow Jackets.
Florida State and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kick off at noon EST on Saturday, August 24. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
