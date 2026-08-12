Florida State Dealt Tough Blow As DB Transfer Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Florida State Seminoles are right around the halfway point of fall camp.

So far, Florida State has remained relatively healthy. However, college football is a physical sport, and injuries are an unfortunate part of the game.

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With less than three weeks to go until New Mexico State travels to Tallahassee, Florida State has lost a rotational defender for the entirety of the season.

FSU DB Karson Hobbs Suffers Torn ACL

FSU Athletics

In a post to social media on Tuesday evening, junior safety Karson Hobbs announced that he will miss the year due to an ACL injury.

"After all the hardships last year, somehow we ended up right back with another great opportunity again, just to find out that my season will no longer forgo due to my ACL being torn," Hobbs wrote on Instagram.

"I’m grateful for the countless memories and bonds I’ve been able to build since I’ve been at Florida State," Hobbs added. "I’m truly sorry things ended this way now without getting a chance, but I will be back better then ever, knowing that all the pain, the late nights, and tears shed were worth it."

Hobbs was one of the four defensive back transfers that Florida State brought in this offseason. Though he played cornerback during his two seasons at Notre Dame, the Seminoles were utilizing Hobbs at safety.

The junior defender was in the discussion to have a role in the two-deep behind Ashlynd Barker, Ma'Khi Jones, CJ Richard Jr., and K.J. Kirkland.

Hobbs appeared in 16 games with the Fighting Irish. He totaled 7 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass deflection. Hobbs mostly saw action as a reserve with the program.

Florida State was hoping the move to safety would lead to a resurgence from Hobbs. The program will have to wait a year to see if that comes to fruition.

A three-star prospect in the 2024 class, Hobbs is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining following this fall.

With Hobbs out of the lineup, the Seminoles could turn to younger faces such as sophomore Max Redmon or true freshmen Chuck Kennon, Tre Bell III, and Jordan Crutchfield.

Countless members of Florida State's roster have already offered their support and vocal encouragement to Hobbs, showcasing the bond around the team.

Head coach Mike Norvell has yet to publicly comment on the injury.

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