Florida State Wide Receiver Emerging as Key Piece on Offense

Florida State's wide receiver room is headlined by senior Duce Robinson and redshirt sophomore Micahi Danzy.

Both players put together breakout campaigns during the 2025 season.

Robinson developed into one of the most productive pass-catchers in the country, passing up the NFL to return to Tallahassee. Meanwhile, Danzy's explosiveness took the nation by storm as he developed into a key piece on offense.

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Behind Robinson and Danzy, the Seminoles are going to need some younger and less experienced players to rise to the occasion.

The obvious choice is sophomore Jayvan Boggs, who entered the transfer portal but decided to come back to Florida State. Boggs shone during the team's first scrimmage this spring.

Jayan Boggs Caps Off 'Great Week' With Explosive Play In Scrimmage

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It didn't take long on Saturday morning for Boggs to wake everyone up.

Senior quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Boggs for a touchdown on the opening drive.

"There was some explosive plays on both sides. Started off opening drive, we got a chance to see an explosive play down the field," Norvell said. "Ashton hit Boggs on a big post which is something that, for Boggs to go see that next step in his progression as a receiver, I think he's had a great week."

Boggs did suffer a minor injury during the scrimmage, leading the Seminoles to pull him early, just to play things safe.

Regardless, the former four-star prospect is finding his footing after an injury-plagued true freshman campaign. It probably shouldn't be a surprise as Boggs impressed last spring as well.

"He had a great week this week. Thursday's practice, he was dominant really as a receiver, and then today, especially starting off early," Norvell said. "He had a little tweak there midway through it, we pulled him early just precautionarily, but he got some good work early."

"Had a really good week, and I'm excited about what I'm seeing. He's got a lot of confidence, he's moving really good," Norvell added. "I think he's gotten stronger in the offseason. He's put himself in position to really be a key figure in what we're doing."

If Boggs continues on this track, he'll be tough to beat out for the third wide receiver spot. Redshirt freshmen Teriq Mallory and Tae'Shaun Gelsey, along with true freshmen Devin Carter, EJ White, and Jasen Lopez, are some other names to monitor.

Last fall, Boggs appeared in eight games and made four starts. He was the first true freshman wide receiver to start the season opener at Florida State in 33 years. Boggs caught nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Health will be a priority as Boggs has plenty of talent. He was one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the state of Florida. Boggs set the single-game state record for receiving yards in a single game, hauling in 17 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff victory.

Florida State continues its slate of spring practices on Monday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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