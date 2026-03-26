Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit

This is a big week for Florida State football.

Not only have the Seminoles returned to the practice fields following an extended spring break, they're also welcoming some important visitors to Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

At the top of the list are a pair of quarterbacks that Florida State is recruiting heavily. Four-star Israel Abrams viewed practice on Tuesday, while four-star Jake Nawrot will be in town on Tuesday.

Coming out of the trip, Abrams made it clear that he enjoyed his experience.

Four-Star QB Plans To Return To Florida State "Real Soon"

Israel Abrams/Twitte

Abrams thanked Florida State's coaching staff for the trip, specifically referencing head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

"Seminoles did not disappoint. Thank you to the entire FSU Football staff for showing me and my family love," Abrams wrote on social media. "Coach Norvell's passion and energy is real and unmatched. Thank you coach Tucker for taking the time to talk ball and watch film. I'm looking forward to getting back to FSU Football real soon."

@Seminoles did not disappoint. Thank you to the entire @FSUFootball staff for showing me and my family love. @Coach_Norvell passion and energy is real and unmatched. Thank you @CoachTuckerQB for taking the time to talk ball and watch film. I’m looking forward to getting back to… pic.twitter.com/eaOOhkq0lq — Israel Abrams 4⭐️ (@israelabramsqb7) March 25, 2026

Abrams is one of Florida State's most realistic options at quarterback at this stage. He's scheduled to return to town for an official visit this summer from June 14-16. Purdue, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee are some of the teams in the running for Abrams.

READ MORE: No. 2 Quarterback Heading to Florida State for Visit This Week

The Seminoles just offered Abrams in January, and Tuesday marked his first-ever visit to Florida State. This was a good starting point for the program, but there is more work to do.

Last season, Abrams was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. He completed 233/340 passes for 4,072 yards with 40 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding 82 rushes for 224 yards and ten more scores.

Abrams threw for 250+ yards in eight of his 14 appearances, including a season-high 23/33 passing for 600 yards with four touchdowns to zero turnovers in a 55-54 victory against Carmel High School on October 3.

He led Montini Catholic High School to a 14-0 record and state championship.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 44 overall prospect, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 2 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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