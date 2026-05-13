FSU Football Takes Unexpected Recruiting Hit As Four-Star WR Cancels Official Visit
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The Florida State Seminoles are struggling through adversity on the recruiting trail.
Florida State has only landed one verbal commitment dating back to the beginning of February. What was once a promising start to #Tribe27 has quickly turned into a middling recruiting class.
READ MORE: FSU Football Reveals Kickoff Time For Two Crucial Home Games
Target after target have gone off the board to other programs over the last few weeks.
As the middle of May nears, the Seminoles are reeling from another unexpected hit.
Four-Star WR Unexpectedly Cancels Official Visit To Florida State
On Tuesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins announced an important update in his recruitment.
In a post to social media, Watkins revealed that he has cancelled his official visit to Florida State.
"I will no longer be taking an OV to FSU," Watkins wrote. "Thank you to all the staff at FSU for the opportunity and support. No hard feelings at all, much respect to everyone involved in recruiting me at FSU. Thank you again, FSU."
This is quite a surprise as Watkins was one of the Seminoles' top targets at wide receiver. He's also a local recruit and former prep teammate of true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks.
Watkins has official visits set to Louisville, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech. He's planning to announce a commitment on July 1. Florida State is no longer in the running.
During his junior season at Thomas County Central, Watkins was a starter on a team that went 15-0 and won a state title. He caught 55 passes for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 253 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG