FSU Football Takes Unexpected Recruiting Hit As Four-Star WR Cancels Official Visit

The Florida State Seminoles are struggling through adversity on the recruiting trail.

Florida State has only landed one verbal commitment dating back to the beginning of February. What was once a promising start to #Tribe27 has quickly turned into a middling recruiting class.

READ MORE: FSU Football Reveals Kickoff Time For Two Crucial Home Games

Target after target have gone off the board to other programs over the last few weeks.

As the middle of May nears, the Seminoles are reeling from another unexpected hit.

Four-Star WR Unexpectedly Cancels Official Visit To Florida State

Jabari Watkins/Twitter

On Tuesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins announced an important update in his recruitment.

In a post to social media, Watkins revealed that he has cancelled his official visit to Florida State.

"I will no longer be taking an OV to FSU," Watkins wrote. "Thank you to all the staff at FSU for the opportunity and support. No hard feelings at all, much respect to everyone involved in recruiting me at FSU. Thank you again, FSU."

This is quite a surprise as Watkins was one of the Seminoles' top targets at wide receiver. He's also a local recruit and former prep teammate of true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks.

I will no longer be taking an OV to FSU. Thank you to all the staff at FSU for the opportunity and support. No hard feelings at all — much respect to everyone involved in recruiting me at fsu. Thank you again, FSU.@CoachAtkins_M @TomLoy247 — Jabari Watkins (@jabariwatkins18) May 12, 2026

Watkins has official visits set to Louisville, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech. He's planning to announce a commitment on July 1. Florida State is no longer in the running.

During his junior season at Thomas County Central, Watkins was a starter on a team that went 15-0 and won a state title. He caught 55 passes for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 253 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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