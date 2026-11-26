For the third time in the last six seasons, Florida State enters its final game of the season needing to beat the Florida Gators to become bowl-eligible. The Seminoles are 0-2 in those situations, and with the new head coach, Glenn Schumann, having been announced, some are wondering if it would be best to just get a head start on the offseason rather than going to a bowl.

This isn't the college football of yesteryear, where you want the extra practice time for young players, as 80% of them could (should) be gone in January. You could want the bowl revenue, but how great would the revenue be from a smaller bowl?

However, you should ALWAYS want to beat Florida, and oddly, the last two interim coaches have won this rivalry, though they were both on Florida's side. Does Florida State stand any chance?

Here are three things that I'm watching.

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Zay Parks (21) scores a touchdown against North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Brody Barnhardt (29) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Bad Will Florida State's Offense Be?

Florida State's offense was awful last week against a bad NC State defense. Florida's defense is at least more talented, but still isn't very good.

The Seminoles are down to walk-on Zay Parks at running back, have Ashton Daniels at quarterback, and are missing their starting center. If the offense is just going to be unsuccessful wide receiver screens to Jasen Lopez all game again, this won't be pretty.

Jadan Baugh's Lack of Respect

Florida running back Jadan Baugh made headlines this week when he said that he has "no respect" for Florida State, mainly calling out that FSU cut out a part of the field in 2023 (before he was on the team) in the Swamp.

The Sod Cemetery is famous to Florida State and the program's history, but I understand another team being upset about it. Frankly, I'd be upset if another team came in and started cutting up Bobby Bowden Field.

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And honestly, I don't respect Florida either, so why should Baugh respect Florida State? That's what rivalries are for. Baugh already showed he didn't respect FSU by running for 266 yards and scoring 2 touchdowns last year. It may be a similar performance this year, given how bad FSU's run defense is.

Florida Jadan Baugh (13) celebrate a score during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Any Players Try to Put On a Show for the Incoming Coaching Staff?

I'm sure new head coach Glenn Schumann will have his eyes all over this game, figuring out who is worth keeping. We'll surely do articles and podcasts about who is worth keeping, but it's a short list right now. It wouldn't upset many people to see Schumann and his incoming staff turn over 90% of the roster.

Cam Brooks and Devin Carter have seen more playing time recently, and they may try to make a bigger impact in this game.

At the same time, there may not be any talent down the board to show off.

Game Prediction

One day, Florida State will be good again, and I can look forward to beating Florida. This team is just so depleted by injuries, and Ashton Daniels is a bad quarterback. It's hard for me to be optimistic when that's the case.

We know Tricky Rick Stockstill will have something up his sleeve. We saw him do it against Miami while he was at Middle Tennessee State. He wants to win this rivalry game. Unfortunately, this team just doesn't have the talent. One day.

Florida 34, Florida State 16

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