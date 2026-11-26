The Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 ACC) are back in rivalry mode, as the program will conclude its slate of regular season games in the annual Sunshine Showdown against the Florida Gators (7-4, 5-4 SEC).

Florida State needs a victory on Friday to snap a two-game losing streak to the Gators, which would also send the program to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

READ MORE: Potential Candidates To Join Glenn Schumann's First FSU Football Coaching Staff

The matchup will serve as Florida head coach Jon Sumrall's introduction to the rivalry. The Gators ended FSU's season with an interim coach in 2021 and 2025. Maybe it's time for the script to flip.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles and Gators prepare for a Black Friday clash.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Saturday was ugly. Florida State started strong, but had no answers on offense for basically the rest of the game. The Seminoles were shut out in the second half, and the defense wore down as the offense failed to find any semblance of a rhythm.

FSU was already an average to below-average team, and now they've simply been riddled with injuries. The Seminoles just don't have enough depth to overcome the losses. They're also on a short week.

Unfortunately, it feels like this game could go much like the last two meetings against Florida. The Gators won by double digits in Tallahassee in 2024, and blew out FSU last season.

Anything can happen in a rivalry game. I just don't see a way for the Seminoles to consistently score on offense, with basically no running backs, Duce Robinson injured, and Ashton Daniels leading the country in interceptions.

I've got the Gators running away in Doak Campbell Stadium, with Jadan Baugh putting up another big stat line.

Florida State's season ends and all eyes turn towards the Glenn Schumann era.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-5

Gators 31, Seminoles 10

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This game is going to be extremely difficult from the side of the offense. You may or may not get Tre Wisner back, but I don’t think that matters much. Ashton Daniels should run and run plenty in this game. Big shot after big shot to Micahi Danzy and get the ball into Jasen Lopez’s hands as much as possible.

The defense’s attitude gives me confidence on their end, all because of Ernie Sims. He truly understands what this rivalry means, and I think that translates into how they play. Sadly, I just don’t think that side of the ball is talented enough to go against the Gators’ offense.

It’ll be great to have Doak fully packed on their side in this one, but unfortunately, I don’t see the Seminoles going bowling.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-6

Gators 31, Seminoles 17

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

I look forward to the day when Florida State is competitive again and can constantly beat Florida. Not beating them sucks.

FSU is too depleted with injuries for me to be too confident on the offensive side. They made it clear last week that they didn’t trust Zay Parks with a lot of carries, but the Jasen Lopez screens weren’t really working.

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Florida doesn’t have a great defense, but Ashton Daniels isn’t a good quarterback, and for that alone, I can’t take FSU to win this.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 8-3

Gators 34, Seminoles 16

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

The Florida Gators enter the matchup as a six-point favorite, with running back Jaden Baugh leading the way. Baugh has 16 rushing touchdowns this season and could pose a problem for a Seminole defense that allowed nearly 200 rushing yards against NC State a week earlier.

Florida State’s roster has been decimated by injuries, and they’re down to the bottom of the roster at running back. Ashton Daniels leads the country in interceptions but also has 13 rushing touchdowns himself.

It's a rivalry home game, and records are thrown out the window, but even with bowl eligibility on the line for the Seminoles, I think UF has this one.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-5

Gators 31, Seminoles 24

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Tell me if you've heard this one before: The Florida State Seminoles are sitting just below .500 at 5-6, and with one game remaining in the regular season, they're but one win away from bowl eligibility. Under the command of an interim head coach, the Seminoles must defeat their bitter rivals, the Florida Gators, to secure a postseason appearance.

And what if I told you that the Gators are nationally ranked, safely bowl-eligible, and hell-bent on bringing the 'Noles' season to an unceremonious end? While the circumstances surrounding Friday afternoon's contest may seem eerily familiar, these Seminoles have an opportunity to write a different ending to what has become an all-too-familiar story as of late.

For a Florida State program that entered the season with aspirations for a turnaround greater than simply reaching bowl eligibility, the 2026 campaign has been nothing short of a disappointment. A string of underwhelming results, a midseason coaching change, and the program's struggles both on the field and behind the scenes have left the Seminoles well behind the curve in their efforts to reestablish themselves among college football's elite.

Of course, the beauty of rivalry week is that the preceding eleven games mean considerably less when these two programs take the field.

Pulling off a win was already going to be a tall order for the Seminoles. Factor in a lack of depth at certain positions, key injuries that have resulted in a considerable loss of production, and the inherent instability that accompanies a midseason coaching change, and the 'Noles find themselves facing an even steeper uphill battle.

The visiting Gators, despite experiencing their fair share of inconsistency this season, have notched impressive victories against the likes of Texas, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. While the play of quarterback Aaron Philo has left much to be desired at times, the Gators have found success on the ground, averaging 169 rushing yards per game behind the efforts of Jaden Baugh.

This is an offense capable of putting up points against even the most formidable of defenses, meaning interim DC Ernie Sims will have his hands full come Friday afternoon.

The upside for FSU? Records, rankings, and résumés all get tossed aside when the Gators and the Seminoles line it up. A rivalry steeped in pure hatred and mutual disdain narrows the focus and fuels the spirit. For sixty minutes, the shortcomings of a season, the uncertainty surrounding the future of a program, and the disparity between the two teams on paper take a backseat to an unrelenting desire to beat the school on the opposite sideline.

For these Seminoles, the opportunity to extend their season by one more game hangs in the balance. For the Gators, sending the Seminoles into the offseason surely sounds like a sweet consolation prize.

Unfortunately, I think the compounding effects of inconsistent play, mounting injuries, and the sheer disparity in talent between the two teams will ultimately result in a road victory for the Gators.

The loss would see the Seminoles miss out on bowl season for a third consecutive year, but it would also mean that the Schumann era officially gets underway in Tallahassee when he takes the stage on Sunday during his introductory press conference.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 7-4

Gators 31, Seminoles 21

CONSENSUS: Florida (5-0)

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