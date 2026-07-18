Former Florida State Championship Coach Open To College Football Return

Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has spent the past three seasons away from the sideline, but he hasn’t lost his desire to coach.

Fisher, who led the Seminoles to the 2013 national championship before leaving for Texas A&M in 2017, recently told The Athletic that he would welcome an opportunity to return to football if he found the right fit.

Jimbo Fisher Still Wants to Return to Coaching

April 13, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher during the first half of the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisher told The Athletic's David Ubben that he misses the relationships with players, recruiting, game-planning, and the competition that helped define his coaching career.

“The relationship with players. The competition. I miss the competition. I miss recruiting,” Fisher said. “But I miss the competition, the game planning. That was never work to me. That was fun. It was a grind, but it was fun.”

With NIL deals, booster funding, and a whole new set of variables that likely were behind closed doors during his 14 seasons as a head coach, the sport has changed drastically since Fisher left the coaching ranks in 2023.

But the National Championship-winning coach believes that it would only enhance his success in the collegiate ranks.

"I miss recruiting. If I can recruit without money, I can recruit with money. I promise you that," Fisher continued.

The 60-year-old would prefer another head-coaching opportunity, but he said he would also consider becoming an offensive coordinator for a college program or NFL franchise if he found the right fit.

"Anyone that would give us a fair chance to win."

Jimbo Fisher’s Florida State Resume Remains the Peak of His Career

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher (middle) celebrates with the Coaches Trophy after the 2014 BCS National Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisher spent three seasons as Florida State’s offensive coordinator under Bobby Bowden before taking over as head coach in 2010.

He compiled an 83-23 record in Tallahassee, led the Seminoles to three consecutive ACC championships and captured the 2013 national title behind Heisman Trophy quarterback Jameis Winston.

His departure during Florida State’s 5-6 season in 2017 brought an abrupt end to one of the most successful stretches in program history while leaving the fan base in dismay.

Fisher left for Texas A&M but never reproduced that sustained success in College Station.

For now, his work with the ACC Network keeps him connected to the conference where he experienced his greatest success. Whether it eventually provides a path back to coaching remains uncertain.

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