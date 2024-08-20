Former FSU Football Backup Quarterback Expected to Take Starting Role at Southern Miss
Former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker had an interesting career dating back to when he was a 3-star prospect out of Valdosta, GA, signing with the Seminoles in December of 2019. He was expected to bridge the gap and help build the foundation of the Florida State quarterback room under new head coach Mike Norvell, playing behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.
Rodemaker announced his intentions to transfer from Florida State just days before the 2023 Orange Bowl, which left the 'Noles with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster. He eventually landed in Hattiesburg, MS, at Southern Miss. It appears that the 6'4, 196-pound signal caller will finally get his shot starting at QB1 with the Golden Eagles, as Matt Zenitz from CBS Sports reported on Tuesday evening.
"Southern Miss is expected to name Florida State transfer Tate Rodemaker as its starting quarterback, sources tell 247Sports/CBSSports," Zenitz wrote in a recent tweet.
Rodemaker finished 2023 appearing in nine games with one start. He most notably helped the Seminoles finish the regular season undefeated. After Travis went down with a freak injury that sidelined him for the year, Rodemaker stepped in, registering a career-high 13 completions for a career-best 217 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns in the 58-13 win against North Alabama.
During his time in Tallahassee, FL, Rodemaker played in 23 games, completing 68 of 118 passing attempts for 901 yards and seven touchdowns to five interceptions. He made two starts over the last two seasons, guiding the Seminoles to victories at Louisville and at Florida.
His lone start last season was in the 24-15 victory over UF before missing the 2023 ACC Championship after suffering an injury of his own.
Florida State defeated Southern Miss 66-13 last year.
