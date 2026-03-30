Former FSU Football Coach Named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Former Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has worn many hats during his 35-year career in the coaching ranks. With Heisman Trophy winners, a national championship, and top 25 teams, it seems that the 60-year-old Arkansas native couldn't seem to stay away from football after announcing his retirement following the 2025 season.

Malzahn Added to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn talks with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Malzahn is a former Auburn football head coach. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Per On3 Sports, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will be getting a valuable addition as the long-tenured coach will be on staff this spring. Malzahn, alongside Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard, and former head coach Jeff Tedford will begin three-year terms this spring, replacing outgoing members and helping shape the future of college football’s postseason.

In an ever-expanding world of college football, the group has been responsible for selecting which teams will compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, an era that Florida State fans know all too well following the 2013 debacle that left the Seminoles on the outside looking in.

“Each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence," executive director Rich Clark said of the additions in a recent release.

Malzahn's Career at a Glance

Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn yells at quarterback Dylan Rizk (10) during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

During his one season at Florida State, the Seminoles paced the ACC in both total offense and rushing offense in 2025, marking the second time in the last four seasons the Seminoles finished atop the conference in both categories. FSU averaged 472.1 yards per game, good for sixth nationally, while its 218.7 rushing yards per contest ranked 11th in the country and marked the program’s highest single-season rushing average since 1995. The Seminoles also recorded nine games with at least 400 total yards of offense in 2025.

Before arriving at Florida State, he spent the previous four seasons as UCF’s head coach, where the Knights fielded a top-10 rushing offense and a top-20 total offense in each of the last three years. His résumé includes a national championship, an additional appearance in the National Championship Game, three conference titles, and eight trips to a conference championship game. He owns a 105-62 record as a collegiate head coach and is the only coach to reach 100 wins at both the FBS and high school levels.

His background across multiple levels of football aligns well with what the CFP committee looks for in its members. The group is structured to include a mix of athletic directors, former coaches, players, and media members, creating a broader perspective in evaluating and selecting playoff teams.

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