Former FSU Football Heisman Winner Chris Weinke Discusses Season Opener Between 'Noles and Georgia Tech
Of the three national championship seasons that Florida State has to its name, the 1999-2000 season was arguably the most successful. The team was the first and is now just one of three teams in the history of college football to have held the No. 1 ranking in the preseason and final AP Poll. Along with the national title, that season saw quarterback Chris Weinke win the Heisman Trophy.
In his time in the Garnet and Gold, Weinke completed 650 of 1,107 pass attempts for 9,839 yards and 79 touchdowns, which were all school records. In 2001, Weinke was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Weinke's professional career ended in 2007, however today he is the quarterbacks coach/ co-offensive coordinator for Georgia Tech.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching for both teams as they once again meet on the gridiron, this time to start the season, Weinke shared his thoughts on not only coaching against his former team but doing so on an international stage.
"Yeah, I mean, I'm not going to sit here and say it's not exciting for me, right? That's my alma mater. I'm proud of where I went to school. I'm proud of where I graduated from but I am coaching at Georgia Tech, okay? And that's the first challenge on our schedule this year. Happens to be on a big stage, which we like," Weinke said according to Georgia Tech on SI.
"I haven't necessarily thought a bunch about it yet as we continue to get closer and start honing in and game planning for those guys and locking in on them. I think the juices will be flowing. And I think the most important thing is it's an exciting opportunity for our kids, right? You're playing against a team that had a lot of success last year Their roster has changed a little bit. Our roster changed a little bit, not necessarily on our side of the ball. Okay, we've had a few pieces, but our focus right now is to be the best that we can be each and every day. And when our mindset changes to start to focus on them, I think it'll get ramped up around here," Weinke continued.
The last time the two teams faced each other was in 2022 when the Yellow Jackets came to Tallahassee. That victory was the first of a 19-game win streak for the Seminoles that spanned over two seasons.
The conference foes are set to meet in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 24th in Dublin, Ireland. FSU is 15-11-1 against Georgia Tech all-time.
