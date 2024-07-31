Nole Gameday

Defending Conference Champion Florida State Tops ACC Preseason Poll

The Seminoles garnered the most first-place votes to repeat as conference champions in 2024.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
TALLAHASSEE – Coming off a 13-0 regular season and the 16th ACC championship in program history, Florida State topped the ACC preseason football poll, earning 81 of 170 first-place votes taken during last week's ACC Kickoff in Charlotte.

Led by head coach Mike Norvell – the reigning Dodd Trophy and Bryant Award winner as the nation’s best coach – Florida State returns two All-Americans, nine all-conference players and the ACC Championship Game MVP after earning the seventh undefeated regular season and third 13-win season in program history in 2023. Last year’s team finished sixth in the country, FSU’s best finish since 2014, which was also the Noles last 13-win campaign.

FSU’s 16 ACC championships are the most since joining the ACC in 1992, while the Seminoles’ 10 undefeated regular seasons in that span are more than the rest of the conference combined (seven).

The two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on December 7.

Florida State will open the season August 24 at 12:00 PM ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.

2024 ACC Preseason Poll

  1. Florida State (81 first-place votes) – 2,708 points
  2. Clemson (55) – 2,657
  3. Miami (17) – 2,344
  4. NC State (8) – 2,318
  5. Louisville – 1,984
  6. Virginia Tech (5) – 1,968
  7. SMU – 1,798
  8. North Carolina – 1,712
  9. Georgia Tech (1) – 1,539
  10. Cal (2) – 1,095
  11. Duke – 1,056
  12. Syracuse – 1,035
  13. Pitt – 1,016
  14. Boston College (1) – 890
  15. Wake Forest – 784
  16. Virginia – 629
  17. Stanford - 477

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

