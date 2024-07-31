Former FSU Football Star Chirps Michigan Wolverines’ Rookie During Rams Training Camp
"I'm gonna run you over today."
It is a phrase many of LA Rams defensive end Jared Verse's former teammates and opponents were used to hearing during his two years at Florida State. Verse, a transfer from Albany, had two monstrous seasons with the Seminoles recording 89 tackles (29.5 for loss), 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks.
So it is no surprise that after being taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams, the playful banter and boisterous attitude he brought with him to the 'Noles has carried over to the NFL.
READ MORE: LA Rams DE Jared Verse Top Candidate for 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Rams are a little over halfway through their preseason training camp, which ends on August 3. The cameras and microphones picked up a little bit of the trash talk Verse is known for when he and fellow rookie Blake Corum were caught having a back-and-forth exchange before practice.
"I'm gonna run you over today," Verse said to Corum after the former Michigan running back told him he was mic'd up that day. "Forget them pads. We gettin' it today. I'm gonna meet you in that backfield."
"If you can get there I'll see you then," Corum responded.
The amusing dialogue continued as Verse claimed they were going to 'have a party in the backfield' saying that they were going to have a 'date' and asked him playfully what kind of food Corum liked.
"What you like to eat? We gonna have a date in the backfield. Do you like Italian?" Verse continued, drawing a laugh from his teammate.
While the main job of an NFL running back is, well, running the ball, fending off blitzes from rushers coming off the edge to keep the quarterback upright is equally, if not more, important. So, it is likely the two will have time to sort out their bromance both between the hashes and at whatever Italian restaurant Corum chooses during their time in Southern California.
The Rams will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on August 11 at 4:25 p.m. to start preseason and the former All-American's NFL campaign.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star, Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Discloses Interesting Footwear Tradition
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Running Backs Show Out, Fentrell Cypress Locks Down
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
•FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
• READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Named to Maxwell Award Watch List