Florida State practiced for the fifth time in six days on Monday morning. Once again, the Seminoles donned shells - helmets and shoulder pads - while getting in plenty of physical work. I feel like I've written this in the last two observations pieces but the team will probably be in full pads tomorrow.
There were some miscues on offense throughout the day such as drops and pre-snap penalties. The unit was cleaner during the final portion of practice with the defense putting in really good work for most of the practice.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.
— The Atlanta Falcons had a scout watching practice from the sidelines.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected on an attempt from 39-yards to cap off a drive early in practice. Jake Weinberg made a shorter try but was wide right from 42 yards. No blocked field goals today.
OFFENSE:
— I liked the way that DJ Uiagalelei bounced back on Monday. There are still areas to clean up and refine but he's continuing to chug along. Uiagalelei had a fun sequence in 7-on-7 where he placed three consecutive passes in the right spot, including a toss down the sideline that fell right over Ja'Khi Douglas's shoulder with the receiver making a really nice catch. As the period went on, it was evident that Uiagalelei was making the right decisions and quickly scanning the field if his first read wasn't available. I believe he had at least two passes to skill players in the end zone that were dropped.
— Not as sharp of a practice for Brock Glenn but he wasn't bad by any means. Once again, I thought he was seeing the field very well though there were simply times where the offense wasn't on the same page. Glenn threw a dart to Lawrance Toafili out of the backfield in 7-on-7 for a score. Shawn Murphy did a pretty good job in coverage but the throw from Glenn went right over his shoulder into Toafili's arms with the linebacker turned around on the play. He completed a couple of check-downs in team drills to Roydell Williams and Samuel Singleton. Glenn launched a pass from the pocket to Camdon Frier on the sideline of the opposite hashmark. It wasn't the longest gain but it wasn't an easy throw.
— Luke Kromenhoek set up one of the bigger plays of the day after hitting a sprinting Micahi Danzy out of the backfield. The lengthy running back showed off his burst in the open field. True freshman offensive lineman Jayden Todd was 20+ yards down the field blocking for Danzy which was pretty cool to see.
— Stacking good days together, Hykeem Williams continues to ascend this preseason. He ran a really nice route in 1-on-1's to get wide open for a grab in the end zone. Williams made the most of his reps, getting open no matter who was at quarterback. He even held on for a tough catch on the sideline where the sophomore took a big hit from Fentrell Cypress II. Williams has to keep this steady uptick going but the Seminoles have to like where things stand after five practices.
— It wasn't Malik Benson's best practice as there were a couple of passes that fell off his hands, including a drop in the end zone on a good look from DJ Uiagalelei. Rightfully so, Benson was frustrated with himself. In a moment when things weren't going so great, he responded in a big way. That included a catch over the middle as Davonte Brown delivered one of the bigger shots of camp. Benson popped right back up with a little swagger in his step, emphatically motioning for a first down after hanging onto the football. He found a little open space in goal-line work late in the day, providing a glimpse of his shiftiness after the catch.
— For the second straight day, Samuel Singleton finished a run with violence. Early in practice, he caught a pass out of the backfield from Brock Glenn and broke an arm tackle from a linebacker. Singleton finished the play by absolutely running over a defensive back on the sideline. Massive collision.
— Roydell Williams's balance is notable. He took a pitch out of the backfield and cut up to the second level of the defense, taking a hit from a linebacker and recovering to stay on his feet. Williams is moving well at 215 pounds after trimming up a little bit this summer. He's a threat as a receiver as well.
— We saw the speed from Kam Davis on Sunday and it's legit. The kid shift as well, evidenced by a pair of juke moves he put on Timir Hickman-Collins and Cam Riley early in practice. Davis is probably a little ahead of schedule at this point.
— You can't forget about Jaylin Lucas in this deep room, either. Lucas just moves at a different level when he's on the field. For instance, there was a run on Monday where it looked like the defense would bottle things up and move. Instead, Lucas made a nice cut and eased through an angle not many players can hit.
— Caziah Holmes delivered a long run to the right side in team drills. The offensive line paved the way as TJ Ferguson and Jeremiah Byers locked up their respective matchups, eventually getting to the second level.
— Lawrance Toafili was also the beneficiary of some great work by the offensive line with Darius Washington and TJ Ferguson throwing some crushing blocks. Toafili stayed patient and followed his blockers.
— Solid outing from Kyle Morlock. Made a few catches and showed his ability after the catch on a screen play. Morlock has settled in as a real receiving threat so far this preseason.
— One of the catches of the day came from Lawayne McCoy in the back of the end zone during 7-on-7. Glenn recognized the receiver had space and lofted a pass his way with McCoy making a vertical grab where he looked very fluid in the air. The true freshman has had a solid camp.
— Deuce Spann put together a good blocking effort to help Jalen Brown get extra yardage on a short pass.
— Elijah Moore beat his matchup with an inside route for a snag in the end zone.
— Brian Courtney made a tough catch on the side of the end zone, absorbing contact and hanging on. He wasn't able to complete a similar play at the end of practice, to the delight of Shyheim Brown.
— It looked like Robert Scott pancaked Sione Lolohea or another defender while opening up some room for Caziah Holmes. Good to see for the veteran.
DEFENSE:
— I still feel like Fentrell Cypress II might be Florida State's top defensive performer this preseason. Monday was just another routine outing for the veteran cornerback. Cypress made a nice run fit early in the day, bringing down Roydell Williams at the line of scrimmage. He followed that up with excellent coverage on Hykeem Williams, contesting and ultimately deflecting a throw in what was a fun battle. Cypress delivered a big hit on Williams later in practice. He's been excellent.
— Patrick Payton has also been a force for the Seminoles. He didn't block a field goal today but he still made his presence felt in more ways than one. Payton stopped Roydell Williams for a loss early in team drills, instantly getting into the backfield, and beat Jeremiah Byers with an athletic burst off the edge for a 'sack' just two snaps later. Payton got himself another sack later on after driving Byers back into the quarterback.
— It felt like it was just a matter of time. After dropping three interceptions last week, true freshman Ricky Knight III capitalized on his opportunity on Monday. He took advantage of an errant throw from Luke Kromenhoek, picking it off in the end zone.
— The defense was flying around and playing physically today. There might not be a player who embodies that mentally more than Shyheim Brown, who was in position for a big hit late in practice that prevented a touchdown. Brown was fired up and talking trash to anyone who would listen after the play.
— This was probably Davonte Brown's most active practice of the preseason. He stuck with Brian Courtney for a deflection in 1-on-1's and provided enough contact on a throw to Lawrance Toafili to force an incompetion in the end zone. Brown had a massive stick on Malik Benson later in the practice.
— Some good moments from Ja'Bril Rawls in coverage where he was initially beat but recovered to finish the play. True freshman BJ Gibson got a step on Rawls over the middle for what looked like a catch. instead, Rawls caught up and punched out the football. He almost picked off an overthrow in team drills, coming up just short on a diving effort.
— KJ Kirkland broke up a pass intended for Kyle Morlock with physical coverage and contact at the point of attack.
— We've mentioned some big hits, Ashlynd Barker joined that party with a lick on the sideline in team drills.
— Sione Lolohea deflected a pass after dropping back into coverage.
— Cai Bates broke up a pass that was intended for Deuce Spann at the goal line. Good effort on the play.
— Walk-on defensive back Jayden Bradford recorded a pass deflection in goal line work.
— Edwin Joseph and Shawn Murphy combined for a sack after pursuing the quarterback from the backside of the play.
— Omar Graham Jr. nice stick on Jackson West that led to a drop.
— Walk-on linebacker AJ Cottrill delivered a big hit to force an incompletion on a pass to Jerrale Powers. Good decision by Brock Glenn, better hit from Cotriill.
