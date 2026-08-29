Former FSU Great Dexter Carter Speaks Out On Son’s Injury

Florida State wide receiver Devin Carter has been practicing through a significant injury, according to a public Instagram post from his father, former Seminoles running back Dexter Carter.

Carter alleged that his son practiced for seven days despite reporting extreme pain before medical imaging revealed fractures to four lumbar transverse processes. He also raised concerns about the handling of the injury, including Devin being hit while wearing a no-contact jersey and continuing to practice after the fractures were discovered.

Dexter Carter Raises Concerns Over Son’s Injury

The Florida State Seminole Devin Carter (11) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter wrote that Devin had been dealing with bruised ribs since early August but continued practicing while the injury was slow to heal. According to Carter, the situation worsened during an Aug. 10 scrimmage when Devin was hit in the back by a safety while wearing a no-contact jersey.

“For 7 days, Devin didn’t make me aware of his injury and was fighting through it because he was made to practice every day while sharing the extreme pain he was having,” Carter wrote. “He showed diminished performance because of the pain he was experiencing. He shared this with the right people, but it was seen as well.”

Carter said he intervened after finally learning the extent of his son’s pain and requested that he receive an X-ray. According to the former Seminole, the initial examination revealed fractures after Devin had continued practicing and struggled to sleep for a week.

He requested an MRI and bone scan, which he alleged revealed that the injury was more extensive than initially discovered.

“This revealed what the X-Ray didn’t,” Carter wrote. “He not only fractured the L1 & L2, he fractured L1-L4. Which explained the pain he was reporting. But, still cleared to practice.”

No Timeline for Carter's Return

Devin Carter - Instagram.com

There hasn't been a timetable provided for Devin's return, but he made it clear that he expects his son to recover from the injury and rejoin the Seminoles.

“He will be back,” Carter wrote.

Carter has since deleted the post.

As a senior at Douglas County, Carter was limited to seven games by an early injury but caught 26 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 136 nationally in ESPN’s SCNext 300 and No. 20 among receivers; 247Sports ranked him No. 41 at the position.

Revealing the details, Carter said, was to explain Devin’s diminished performance, express concern over how it was handled, and prevent a narrative that the freshman receiver is injury-prone.

Head coach Mike Norvell acknowledged earlier this week that the freshman wideout will be unavailable for Saturday's matchup against New Mexico State but did not elaborate on the extent of his injury.

"Right now, we'll have a couple guys that we'll just see as it continues to progress. I think I mentioned earlier in the week, Devin Carter has been slowed due to injury," Norvell said. "He'd probably be one that is unavailable this week."

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