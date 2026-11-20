The Florida State Seminoles have not reached the playoffs since 2014 and have had a roller coaster of a ride since former head coach Jimbo Fisher was hired away during that era's downturn.

Fast forward to 2026, and one season after leading Florida State’s offense, Tommy Castellanos is helping another program push toward the College Football Playoff. The former Seminole quarterback, who started all 12 games for FSU in 2025, has found a new opportunity at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, holding the No. 12 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. Their postseason destination remains unsettled, but Castellanos has helped keep them firmly in the conversation as they enter the final weeks of the regular season.

Castellanos delivered another eye-popping performance last weekend, throwing for 263 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in Texas Tech’s 52-27 victory over Oklahoma State.

Castellanos Sparks Texas Tech's Offense

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is, however, important to note that Castellanos was waiting on NCAA litigation and a waiver for another year of eligibility when the Seminoles decided to sign quarterback Ashton Daniels late in the process.

Castellanos has taken advantage of his opportunity since becoming Texas Tech’s starting quarterback. Over his three starts, the former Seminole has thrown for 814 yards and 13 touchdowns and has thrown one interception this year, helping the Red Raiders defeat Arizona, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State.

Castellanos’ latest performance earned him Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. He became the first Red Raiders quarterback to receive the award since Alan Bowman in September 2018.

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Castellanos’ FSU Season Started Strong Before a 5-7 Finish

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castellanos arrived at Florida State from Boston College ahead of the 2025 season and immediately helped deliver a memorable victory in his Seminoles debut.

He threw for 152 yards and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown as FSU defeated No. 8 Alabama 31-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

He started all 12 games and had 2,760 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Castellanos also led the Seminoles with 557 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

However, the Seminoles couldn't sustain their strong start. After opening 3-0, the Seminoles lost seven of their final nine games to finish 5-7 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. Castellanos’ final appearance in garnet and gold came in a 40-21 loss at Florida.

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