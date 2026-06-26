Former FSU Star Jared Verse Talks Trash to Florida Gators Rival

If you're a Florida State fan, you're well aware that the rivalry between the Seminoles and the Florida Gators doesn't end when the final whistle blows. It carries from one generation to the next and often follows players long after they've reached the NFL.

Former FSU star Jared Verse may now be wearing a Browns uniform, but he hasn't forgotten one of college football's fiercest matchups. During a recent practice, Verse was caught playfully trash-talking former Florida defensive end Tyreak Sapp, revisiting the Seminoles' 24-15 victory over the Gators in 2023.

"The second I left Florida State, now they want to beat Florida State and wave a flag and throw that on the field. We didn't do that on their field because we expected to beat them," Verse said. "We won with our second-string quarterback, and our best running back got hurt halfway through the game, and we still beat y'all boys 24-15."

Verse Hasn't Forgotten the Rivalry

Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) and Florida Gators linebacker Chief Borders (14) exchange words during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The moment Verse is referencing was when UF beat FSU the following year, and a Florida Gator player planted a team flag in the middle of Doak Campbell Stadium, drawing outrage from fans and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

In 2023, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker stepped in for Jordan Travis, who had suffered a season-ending injury the week before. Both Verse and running back Trey Benson later celebrated the victory when they cut out a piece of Florida's field for the Seminole Sod Cemetery.

Anyone who watched Verse in Tallahassee knows this isn't out of character. The former Seminole built a reputation for his relentless competitiveness, playful banter with teammates, and willingness to get under an opponent's skin long before he reached the NFL.

A New Chapter in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns Jared Verse takes part in a drill during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verse is entering his first season with the Browns after being acquired in one of the NFL offseason's most shocking trade deals, in which the Los Angeles Rams traded Verse for Browns superstar Myles Garrett. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year quickly became a fan favorite with the Rams thanks to his relentless motor and outspoken personality, but he'll now be looking to bring that same swagger to Cleveland.

While Verse and Sapp are now competing for the same organization, it's clear that the Florida State-Florida rivalry still has a way of finding its way into the conversation

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