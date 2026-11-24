A new era is beginning in Tallahassee, with Florida State swooping into the SEC to hire Glenn Schumann from Georgia. The standout defensive coordinator will be the Seminoles' next head coach.

Obviously, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the announcement. Schumann cut his teeth under two of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport: Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart.

READ MORE: New Era: FSU Football Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

Shortly after the move became official, members of Florida State's administration shared their thoughts on the Seminoles' new leader.

FSU President Richard McCullough

Florida State University President Richard McCullough introduces FSU’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FSU President Richard McCullough lauded Schumann's accomplishments at Georgia.

"Florida State has a proud championship tradition and extraordinarily high expectations for our football program," McCullough said. "Glenn Schumann has been part of building and sustaining championship-caliber programs, and he understands the leadership, discipline and relentless commitment to excellence required to succeed at the highest level."

"I am confident he is ready to lead the Seminoles into an exciting new chapter, and I am thrilled to welcome Glenn Schumann, his wife Lauren, and his three children to Florida State."

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Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton addresses the media, Board of Trustees, Seminole fans and more during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New AD Jeff Purinton's relationship with Schumann played a big role in the hiring process.

Purinton believes Schumann brings elite qualities to Florida State.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Glenn Schumann as the next leader of our Florida State football program," Purinton said. "I have known him since 2008 and have seen first-hand his growth as a coach."

"Glenn's abilities in all facets of the game, from organization to leadership to development and recruiting, are elite," Purinton added. "He is a great person who will represent the Florida State program with class and integrity. We can't wait to welcome his wife, Lauren, and their children to Tallahassee."

BOT Chair Peter Collins

Florida State University Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins, left, FSU President Richard McCullough and FSU athletic director Jeff Purinton arrive at the Champions Club for a press conference Tuesday’s Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chair of FSU's Board of Trustees Peter Collins also commented on the acquisition.

"Glenn Schumann is a proven leader and an outstanding developer of student-athletes who shares our expectations for excellence at Florida State," Collins said. "You can't achieve excellence if you don't know what it looks like. Glenn knows."

"Glenn knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of college football and the commitment required to build a championship program," Collins continued. "We are excited about the energy, vision and leadership he will bring to our football program and our university."

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