The Florida State Seminoles spent the majority of November searching for the right fit to lead the program back to the top of college football.

Following an extensive process, the Seminoles have found their man.

There's a new Dawg headed to Tallahassee, literally. On Monday, Florida State and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann agreed to a five-year deal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Schumann makes the move from Athens to the Sunshine State after a decade with the Bulldogs. He takes over a Florida State program that has struggled immensely since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M in 2017.

Over the last nine seasons, the Seminoles are 54-54, missing the postseason six times and winning just one bowl.

Florida State has tried different avenues. The program poached Willie Taggart from Oregon, and brought in an up-and-comer from the G5 ranks, Memphis' Mike Norvell.

Neither of those hires worked out, and the Seminoles can't afford to fail again. Though Schumann is stepping into a head coaching role for the first time, he's forged a career under some of the very best in the business and has a well-documented relationship with FSU AD Jeff Purinton.

First-Time Head Coach Glenn Schumann Brings Elite Pedigree To Florida State

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Schumann spent nearly two decades working for Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia.

He got his start as an undergraduate analyst at Alabama in 2008. He also served as a graduate assistant and was promoted to director of player development/associate director of player personnel in 2014.

Schumann was able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how Saban operated, along with being a member of four national championship teams.

While in a graduate assistant role at Alabama, Schumann collaborated with Saban and defensive coordinator Kirby Smart. He gained experience working with the linebackers and secondary in Tuscaloosa.

When Smart left for Georgia in December of 2015, Schumann was among the staffers from Alabama who followed him. Smart hired Schumann as the Bulldogs' inside linebackers coach.

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In just his second season at Georgia, Schumann helped develop Roquan Smith into a Butkus Award winner. Smith went on to be selected No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schumann was promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Dan Lanning in 2019 after Mel Tucker left for a job at Colorado. He retained his inside linebacker duties.

In 2021, the Bulldogs went on to defeat Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship. That season, Schumann produced another Butkus Award winner, Nakobe Dean.

When Dan Lanning departed from Georgia in December of 2021 for the Oregon job, Schumann remained co-defensive coordinator, but took on full-time play-calling.

In his first season running the show, the Bulldogs finished the year ranked in the top 10 for total defense, rushing defense, scoring defense, red zone defense, and third-down defense. Georgia crushed TCU in historic fashion in the title game with Schumann calling the defense, winning 65-7.

A year later, the Bulldogs led the SEC in total defense and scoring defense. Schumann became Georgia's sole defensive coordinator in 2024, the same year he coached his third Butkus Award winner, as Jalon Walker developed into a first-round pick.

Through 11 games in 2026, Georgia sits No. 6 in total defense, No. 6 in scoring defense, No. 8 in sacks, and No. 9 in rushing defense.

Schumann knows how to produce an elite defense, something that Florida State has been missing desperately. Alongside Smart, Schumann was a developer of talent at Georgia, with the Bulldogs sending 19 defensive players to the NFL since 2023.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native is also a capable recruiter. He was the primary recruiter for seven five-star prospects in Athens, and assisted in landing 14 overall five-star recruits.

That list includes Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Smael Mondon Jr., and Richard LeCounte III, who all played at Georgia and are currently in the NFL.

Overall, Schumann appeared in three national titles, and won two of them, with the Bulldogs. Georgia captured three of the last four SEC Championships and has made the College Football Playoff five times since 2017.

Schumann is earning $2.2 million in 2026, as part of a contract that extends through January 31, 2029. However, he's not believed to have a buyout if he leaves the program for a head coaching job.

Moving forward, Florida State is hopeful that Schumann can rely on his roots and the lessons he learned from Saban and Smart while he tries to build a contender of his own.

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