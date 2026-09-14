Michael Alford Breaks Silence on FSU Firing With Statement to Seminoles

Former Florida State athletics director Michael Alford expressed his confidence in the future of FSU athletics in a statement on Monday, shortly after being relieved from the position without cause.

University president Richard McCullough called the move “a first step in working toward doing everything that we can to build revenue and take a look at the kind of administration that we need moving forward."

Alford is leaving Florida State with gratitude and confidence in the department's future.

Alford Expresses Confidence in Florida State Athletics

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State is no stranger to winning championships, but academic achievements and facilities projects have been sources of pride during Alford's tenure. He credited student-athletes, coaches, and staff for their accomplishments, a key point in his statement.

“We have won championships, developed outstanding young men and women and watched them earn their college degrees, built or enhanced facilities, and always acted in the best interests of our student-athletes and our institution,” Alford wrote.

Alford didn't elaborate on the challenges he referenced, leaving others to assess his time in Tallahassee, Florida. Instead, Alford offered an optimistic view of what comes next for the department.

“I believe there is a strong foundation in place for FSU Athletics, and I am confident that the momentum will continue.”

Thanking the Seminole Community

Florida State fans cheer on the Seminoles during a home game at Doak Campbell Stadium against the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reflecting on the personal ties his family developed in Tallahassee, Florida, Alford talked about his time leading Seminole Boosters before taking over the athletics department.

“During our time here, we have embraced the university, the Seminole Athletics family, and the greater Tallahassee community and made this our home,” Alford wrote. “I am so grateful for the incredibly talented and devoted staff and coaches who have been a part of our story and for our amazing student-athletes who proudly represent Florida State... “It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to serve the university.”

Student-athletes, fans, and coaches have also expressed their gratitude for Alford's contribution to the program with head coach Mike Norvell publicaly thanking him for the time they spent together.

"With the news of today, I definitely wanted to start off by thanking Michael Alford and Laura for all the work and the time that we got to spend together over these last few years," Norvell said during Monday's press conference. "Two of the best people I've had an opportunity to be around. They take care of who they work with and care for the student-athlete; you're definitely grateful for him and their family."

Alford ended his message by promising to continue supporting the student-athletes and wishing the best for the Seminole community as the department moves forward.

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