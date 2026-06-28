Which Florida State Seminoles are Missing From College Football 27 At Launch?

The next chapter in EA Sports' renowned series, College Football 27, is set to release in early July.

A large number of Florida State Seminoles are incorporated in the game, 71 of them in fact. That includes 16 players who are rated 80 overall or higher, including wide receiver Duce Robinson, running back Quintrevion Wisner, defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, linebacker Chris Jones, and safety Ashlynd Barker.

READ MORE: Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27

With that being said, there is still a decent portion of the roster that won't be in College Football 27 at launch.

It's worth noting that rosters in the virtual world are limited to 85 players, while Florida State actually has 110 players on the team going into the 2026 season.

Even through further updates to the game, that means there isn't space for every player to be added.

The 39 Seminoles That Aren't In CFB 27 At Launch

Xavier Tiller/Twitter

Quarterback

— Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

— Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

— Malachi Marshall, Junior

— Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

Not having Marshall or O'Neal on the roster feels like a big miss. Florida State only has two quarterbacks to work with; Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry. Daniels is in his final year, so hitting the prep ranks and portal to rebuild the room will be a necessity.

Running Back:

— Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

— Amari Thomas, Freshman

Three of Florida State's four running backs in the game are juniors or seniors. Tre Wisner, Samuel Singleton Jr., Ousmane Kromah, and Gemari Sands will be important pieces in the early seasons of dynasty mode, but you'll quickly need to add depth behind them.

Wide Receiver:

— Brandon Bennett, Freshman

— Darryon Williams, Freshman

— EJ White, Freshman

— Jonah Winston, Freshman

— Tony Bland, Freshman

— Kennen Jeune, Freshman

Only two of Florida State's freshman class of receivers are in the game at launch. Luckily, those are highly-regarded newcomers, Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter. It's still disappointing to be without the services of Bennett, Williams, White, and Winston.

Tight End:

— Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

— Xavier Tiller, Freshman

— Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

— Drew Hardwick, Freshman

Florida State really only has four tight ends to work with, as one of the players in the game at the position is actually a long snapper. Desirrio Riles and Greyson Labiad will both move on following the first season, and Landen Thomas has just two years of eligibility left. Not having either of the freshmen signees on the roster makes this a rough position to retool.

Offensive Line:

— Steven Moore, Junior

— Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

— Jakobe Green, Freshman

— Mike Ionata, Freshman

— Steven Pickard Jr., Freshman

— Luke Francis, Freshman

— Nikau Hepi, Freshman

— Donald Akhibi, Freshman

All of the transfers made it in, but depth could be an issue. Chastan Brown isn't listed after appearing in the game last year. A big issue is the lack of true freshmen, as Florida State only has ten total offensive linemen.

Defensive Line:

— Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

— Earnest Rankins, Freshman

— Judah Daniels, Freshman

— Chris Carbin, Freshman

— Cam Brooks, Freshman

— Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman

The defensive front is probably the strongest group on the entire roster. However, the freshman class would be fun to build over a four or five-year dynasty.

Linebacker:

— Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

— Karon Maycock, Freshman

— Trent Rogers, Freshman

Not much to complain about here. Maycock will probably be added in later on.

Defensive Backfield:

— Chuck Kennon, Freshman

— Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

— Darin Townsend, Freshman

This is the one that hurts. Chuck Kennon was Florida State's highest-rated prep signee in #Tribe26. He has the potential to be really fun to watch during his college career.

Specialists:

— Conor McAneney, Sophomore

— Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman

— Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

Florida State has two punters in the game, including Australian sensation Daniel Hughes. Players will have to find a new kicker after the first year with Gabe Panikowski being a redshirt senior.

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