WATCH: FSU Football's Full Entrance To Doak Campbell Stadium in College Football 27

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action. Well, at least in the virtual world.

With College Football 27 releasing this week, Seminole fans and followers of the sport can get an early start on righting the ship in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Football Making Major Game Day Change After 17 Years

Despite the last few seasons, Doak Campbell Stadium remains one of the toughest venues to play at in the entire game. The home crowd, real or not, is still bringing the noise, much like we saw last year.

Bobby Bowden Field looks as iconic as ever before in the latest rendition from the EA Sports franchise.

The majority of Florida State's updates to the renowned stadium made it into the game, including the Champions Club.

However, the most exciting part of watching the Seminoles enter Doak is arguably Chief Osceola and Renegade watching the fireworks go off before planting the spear at midfield to the tune of the Warchant.

Check out Florida State's full entrance in College Football 27. What do you think? Are you ready for August 29?

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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