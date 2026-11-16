FSU Football Hit With Another Devastating Injury Blow

Florida State freshman running back Amari Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a leg injury, according to 247Sports’ Kolby Crawford. The report comes after Thomas left Friday night’s 16-10 win at Pitt, where he scored the Seminoles’ only touchdown.

Thomas had taken on a larger role in an injury-depleted backfield. He earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors after rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns at Boston College, and he has 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries this season.

Thomas Injured in First Career Start at Pitt

Amari Thomas - Instagram.com

The injury bug has turned into a plague for the Florida State Seminoles after losing starting running backs Samuel Singleton, Jr., Ousmane Kromah, Quintrevion Wisner, and now Thomas.

Florida State freshman RB Amari Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a leg injury, a source tells @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/aHn6lJCXP1 pic.twitter.com/NuOpUWGDHV — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) November 16, 2026

With Tre Wisner ruled out, Thomas made his first career start against the Panthers. He finished with 30 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 14 yards.

His biggest impact came after a Rylan Kennedy interception. Thomas picked up 16 yards on the first play of the drive and capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Seminoles took a 13-7 lead and stayed in front the rest of the night.

Thomas left with an injury in the second half. “He went out with an injury, so we were down to one back,” interim head coach Rick Stockstill said after the game.

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An Extremely Depleted Seminole Backfield

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) is tackled from behind. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Thomas went down, former walk-on Zay Parks handled the rest of the work at running back. He finished with 27 yards on nine carries, including an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter on the drive that ended with Gabe Panikowski’s 47-yard field goal.

Both Wisner's and Singleton's availability is worth watching this week.

Wisner has rushed for 305 yards this season, and if he misses another game, Parks could be in line for a larger role against NC State. Florida State enters Saturday’s home game one win away from bowl eligibility.

Former head coach Mike Norvell alluded to a possible return for Singleton, Jr., although he was previously deemed out for "an extended period of time" and hasn't played since September.

In three games this season, Singleton rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, caught eight passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and returned four kickoffs for 128 yards. He totaled 363 all-purpose yards.

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