FSU Football's Ashton Daniels Nearly Beat Alabama Himself Last Year

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels has already shown he can make Alabama work to pull off a victory.

Now, the Seminoles need him to deliver another performance like the one that nearly helped Auburn pull off an Iron Bowl upset last November.

Daniels threw for 259 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 108 yards as the Tigers erased a 17-point deficit before falling 27-20. He accounted for 367 of Auburn’s 411 total yards, which is roughly 80% of the entire offense.

How Daniels Put Alabama on Edge

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) defends quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) from Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels helped bring Auburn back with two explosive throws to Malcolm Simmons. Trailing 17-6 early in the third quarter, he connected with Simmons for a 64-yard touchdown, cutting Alabama’s lead to four.

Daniels found Simmons for a 66-yard gain later in the fourth quarter that put the Tigers within scoring distance. Jeremiah Cobb scored one play later, tying the game at 20.

He finished with 18 completions on 39 attempts and an interception, but those big plays helped give Auburn a chance late.

With his legs, he broke off a 20-yard run to keep Auburn’s first scoring drive alive and later connected with Brandon Frazier for 19 yards before halftime. Daniels also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Simmons, but it was brought back because of a penalty.

On Auburn’s final scoring threat, he converted a fourth down with his legs and added a 13-yard run before Cam Coleman’s fumble at the Alabama 20 ended the Tigers' upset bid.

What FSU Needs From Daniels

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) tries to outrun a tackle. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels’ Iron Bowl performance showed his ability to threaten Alabama in multiple ways.

His legs gave Auburn another source of offense, and his arm showed how quickly an explosive pass could change the game. That pairs well with Florida State's receivers if they can get into a rhythm, and Florida State needs that combination to work.

Daniels also needs to capitalize when opportunities open up downfield. Against Alabama, his two biggest completions helped turn a comfortable Alabama lead into a fourth-quarter fight.

Daniels threw an interception on a promising second-half drive, and Auburn’s final opportunity ended with a fumble. Moving the ball gave the Tigers a chance; finishing those possessions could have changed the outcome.

Florida State’s offensive hopes rest on Daniels's ability to challenge Alabama and turn his potential into enough points to finish the job.

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