FSU Football's Athletic Director Search Takes Aim at 30-Day Timeline

Florida State President Richard McCullough has said the athletic director and football coaching searches will run in tandem as the Seminoles look for new leadership at the top of the program.

FSU could have a new AD in place by late November, according to 247Sports' Kolby Crawford,

Parker Executive Search outlined a proposed 30-day hiring process, and McCullough said that the search began on Friday, October, 30. The current net would run alongside the effort to find Florida State’s next head football coach after Mike Norvell’s dismissal last Sunday.

Search Timeline Calls for an Announcement on Day 30

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Crawford, the draft schedule included in the athletic director proposal outlines how Parker Executive Search would help FSU narrow its candidate pool before McCullough announces a hire.

NEWS: Florida State is paying Parker Executive Search $175,000 in fees to run its AD and head coach searches, per contracts obtained by @Noles247.



Parker’s proposed timeline for the AD search is 30 days.



Details: https://t.co/PsGC1J4XnS pic.twitter.com/9xLklzzl2J — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) November 4, 2026

Parker would present eight to 10 recommended candidates by Day 18. The search committee would then conduct first-round interviews over Zoom on Days 22-23, followed by campus interviews with three or four finalists on Days 28-29.

The university is reportedly paying Parker $175,000, and the agreement leaves the exact timing “directed by Florida State University,” allowing the university to determine how the process moves forward.

Comparatively, FSU hired DHR International after moving on from former head coach Willy Taggart for a flat fee of $100,000 in 2019.

The agreement with Parker explicitly states that the firm serves an advisory role and “does not have a vote in the final selection process.”

Their responsibilities include identifying and screening candidates, coordinating interviews, and assisting with salary negotiations when appropriate.

A Potential Costly Search

Florida State fans cheer on the Seminoles just moments before the game was delayed due to a power outage on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FSU agreed to pay Parker Executive Search $175,000 in professional fees for the two searches.. The athletic director search accounts for $100,000, while the football coaching search is $75,000.

Those figures exclude expenses. Advertising, background investigations, and certain interview and travel costs will be billed separately, increasing the university’s total spending beyond the initial fee. However, it is a small drop in the bucket, considering that Florida State is paying Norvell upwards of $50 million not to coach in Tallahassee.

Both agreements also include a replacement provision. If a hired candidate resigns, is terminated, or becomes unable to perform within 18 months of starting the job, Parker will conduct another search without additional costs. FSU would still be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses.

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