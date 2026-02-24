FSU Football's Biggest Question Heading Into 2026 is Obvious
In this story:
There will be many questions surrounding the Florida State Seminoles this upcoming season. Whether it be the numerous staff changes made in the offseason, head coach Mike Norvell returning to playcalling duties, or the mass exodus and influx of transfers from the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal.
READ MORE: One Under-the-Radar FSU Football Transfer to Watch This Season
It seems as though every position group will be fighting for a spot on the two-deep, but one of the biggest question marks surrounding this year's Seminole squad remains fairly obvious.
Who Will Be Florida State's Starting Quarterback?
The Seminoles lost quarterback Tommy Castellanos after the NCAA denied his waiver for an additional year of eligibility at the end of last season. Backup Brock Glenn transferred to Western Kentucky after three seasons in a reserve role, while Jaylen King departed for Mercer, leaving Florida State thin at the position.
Florida State's locker room was left with a promising redshirt freshman in Kevin Sperry, and added Auburn's Ashton Daniels, Lafayette redshirt senior Dean DeNobile, and the NJCAA Division I National Offensive Player of the Year in Malachi Marshall to help fill the void.
Kevin Sperry (Florida State)
Sperry showed promise during his true freshman season, going 12/17 for 194 yards and two scores through three games. There is a large portion of the Florida State fanbase that would like to see Sperry get the starting nod and not lose another talented underclassman through next year's cycle (i.e., Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek).
"You mention Kevin Sperry, he's a very talented young man who's excited to compete. And that's what these guys are going to do, is every day they're going to show up and put their best foot forward, and push to lead this football team," Norvell said of the quarterback competition on ACC Network's Inside ACCess.
However, Norvell might lean on one of the upperclassmen and give Sperry another year to develop.
Malachi Marshall (Iowa Western C.C.)
Marshall earned NJCAA Division I National Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors after a monster 2025 campaign. He connected on 201/319 attempts for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions, adding to that production with 63 carries for 120 yards and three additional scores.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native led JUCO in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, while ranking second in passing yards, surpassing 200 yards in eight different games.
Marshall should add stiff competition in the quarterback room when he arrives this summer.
Ashton Daniels (Auburn)
"I think this last year you saw from him going into Auburn and redshirting throughout the course of the year and playing in those last few games, you saw growth in his productivity late in the season and the opportunities that he got," Norvell said of Daniels. "We do have big expectations for what it is going to look like here at Florida State."
Daniels played three seasons at Stanford before redshirting at Auburn, where he appeared in just the final four games of the year. Over 37 career appearances, he has thrown for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns against 22 interceptions, while adding 1,397 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.
Daniels is the likely candidate to take the starting role, followed by a battle between DeNobile, Sperry, and Marshall.
Dean DeNobile (Lafayette)
Florida State added DeNobile late in the last transfer cycle from the FCS level to bring more depth the quarterback competition.
The 6'1'', 198-pound quarterback threw for 2,542 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season, adding two scores on the ground. In 2025, he was voted a team captain for the second consecutive year following a 2024 campaign in which he totaled 1,997 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while rushing for 180 yards and six more scores.
Becoming a team captain for the third season in a row will be tough for the New Jersey native, and all four potential starters will have a tough time finding success in FSU's grueling ACC schedule.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III