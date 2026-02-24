FSU Football's Biggest Question Heading Into 2026 is Obvious

There will be many questions surrounding the Florida State Seminoles this upcoming season. Whether it be the numerous staff changes made in the offseason, head coach Mike Norvell returning to playcalling duties, or the mass exodus and influx of transfers from the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal.

It seems as though every position group will be fighting for a spot on the two-deep, but one of the biggest question marks surrounding this year's Seminole squad remains fairly obvious.

Who Will Be Florida State's Starting Quarterback?

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Seminoles lost quarterback Tommy Castellanos after the NCAA denied his waiver for an additional year of eligibility at the end of last season. Backup Brock Glenn transferred to Western Kentucky after three seasons in a reserve role, while Jaylen King departed for Mercer, leaving Florida State thin at the position.

Florida State's locker room was left with a promising redshirt freshman in Kevin Sperry, and added Auburn's Ashton Daniels, Lafayette redshirt senior Dean DeNobile, and the NJCAA Division I National Offensive Player of the Year in Malachi Marshall to help fill the void.

Kevin Sperry (Florida State)

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) looks to throw the football during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Sperry showed promise during his true freshman season, going 12/17 for 194 yards and two scores through three games. There is a large portion of the Florida State fanbase that would like to see Sperry get the starting nod and not lose another talented underclassman through next year's cycle (i.e., Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek).

"You mention Kevin Sperry, he's a very talented young man who's excited to compete. And that's what these guys are going to do, is every day they're going to show up and put their best foot forward, and push to lead this football team," Norvell said of the quarterback competition on ACC Network's Inside ACCess.

However, Norvell might lean on one of the upperclassmen and give Sperry another year to develop.

Malachi Marshall (Iowa Western C.C.)

Malachi Marshall | X.com

Marshall earned NJCAA Division I National Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors after a monster 2025 campaign. He connected on 201/319 attempts for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions, adding to that production with 63 carries for 120 yards and three additional scores.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native led JUCO in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, while ranking second in passing yards, surpassing 200 yards in eight different games.

Marshall should add stiff competition in the quarterback room when he arrives this summer.

Ashton Daniels (Auburn)

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws during the game with Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think this last year you saw from him going into Auburn and redshirting throughout the course of the year and playing in those last few games, you saw growth in his productivity late in the season and the opportunities that he got," Norvell said of Daniels. "We do have big expectations for what it is going to look like here at Florida State."

Daniels played three seasons at Stanford before redshirting at Auburn, where he appeared in just the final four games of the year. Over 37 career appearances, he has thrown for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns against 22 interceptions, while adding 1,397 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Daniels is the likely candidate to take the starting role, followed by a battle between DeNobile, Sperry, and Marshall.

Dean DeNobile (Lafayette)

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Dean Denobile (16) hands the ball to running back Kente Edwards (26) during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Florida State added DeNobile late in the last transfer cycle from the FCS level to bring more depth the quarterback competition.

The 6'1'', 198-pound quarterback threw for 2,542 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season, adding two scores on the ground. In 2025, he was voted a team captain for the second consecutive year following a 2024 campaign in which he totaled 1,997 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while rushing for 180 yards and six more scores.

Becoming a team captain for the third season in a row will be tough for the New Jersey native, and all four potential starters will have a tough time finding success in FSU's grueling ACC schedule.