Mike Norvell Speaks on Potential FSU Football Quarterback Battle
An offense that "is built for playmakers" has become Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's trademark slogan for the types of players he pursues. Whether through the NCAA Transfer Portal or through high school recruiting, he looks for a specific attribute, especially at quarterback.
There will be a full-blown quarterback competition during spring and leading into fall camp, with many question marks surrounding the room. Florida State brought in transfers Ashton Daniels and Dean DeNobile, alongside incoming freshman Jaden O'Neal, and JUCO product Malachi Marshall, who isn't expected to be here until the summer. They also have talented redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry already in the locker room.
In a recent interview with Norvell on ACC Network's Inside ACCess, Norvell spoke about the quarterback competition, and he immediately brought up Daniels, which some would say signals that the former Stanford and Auburn product already has a leg up in the race.
Norvell Sees Upside in Veteran Addition
"I'm really excited about the room. Anytime you bring a transfer quarterback who has experience, as Ashton has played a lot of football," Norvell said. "I think this last year you saw from him going into Auburn and redshirting throughout the course of the year and playing in those last few games, you saw growth in his productivity late in the season and the opportunities that he got. We do have big expectations for what it is going to look like here at Florida State, and I've got a lot of confidence in the guys we have here in our quarterback room."
Daniels spent three seasons at Stanford before redshirting at Auburn, playing only in the final four games with the Tigers. All in all, he's appeared in 37 games and thrown for 4,783 yards and 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions while adding another 1,397 yards on the ground and 11 scores. Having a veteran presence in the locker room will be key for the Seminoles' success, even if he isn't the one under center.
Youth and Experience Set Stage for QB Battle
Sperry showed promise in his three appearances as a true freshman. He was 12/17 for 194 yards and two scores, splitting clean-up duty with former FSU quarterback Brock Glenn, who has since departed the program. Sperry was a former blue-chip prospect, whom many Seminole fans believe should be the future at quarterback. Norvell said he is excited to watch the competition unfold.
"Kevin Sperry is a very talented young man who is excited to compete, and that is what these guys are gonna do. Every day they're going to show up and put their best foot forward and push to lead this football team," Norvell continued. "When you have a guy that is older, that has experience, there are high expectations for what that is going to look like, and I think Ashton is excited for the opportunity."
A Big Decision
Norvell knows the stakes for this upcoming season, and getting it right at quarterback is "the most important decision you make within a football team." With summer camp, spring, and fall ball still ahead, Norvell knows all too well the implications of what remains ahead.
"It will always be the most important decision you make within a football team. The guys that you bring in, their growth, their development, is something that is essential for your team's success," Norvell said. "I'm really excited about the group that we have, and I'm excited about the ability that they've shown. There are so many factors that go into developing a roster and player acquisition; it all matters."
