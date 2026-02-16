Florida State Newcomer Tabbed as Potential Bounce-Back Candidate in 2026
Florida State added nearly 60 new players to its roster this offseason, including 23 fresh faces via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Seminoles will rely on the majority of their experienced additions to make an immediate impact, whether that's stepping into the starting lineup or finding a role on the two-deep.
The offensive line has gone through a major overhaul since the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. Florida State lost all five starters to graduation and the program is relying on a mix of newcomers and returning pieces to fill the gap.
At the surface, the current group in the trenches projects to have a solid ceiling. The offensive line might not be as big a strength as last year, but it shouldn't fall off much either.
The exact determination will rely on a few factors, such as whether Florida State's highest-ranked transfer upfront can find his footing again in Tallahassee.
Florida State Veteran Offensive Lineman Predicted To Bounce Back
The Seminoles landed one of the top offensive tackles in the portal a few months ago, securing former Auburn left tackle Xavier Chaplin. The veteran offensive lineman was regarded as the No. 82 overall transfer and the No. 9 transfer OT by 247Sports.
At the same time, Chaplin was up and down during his lone year with the Tigers. He posted the worst PFF grade of his career by a wide margin, coming in at 55.5 overall and 56.5 as a run-blocker.
Chaplin surrendered 17 pressures, including three sacks, last season. He also committed 17 penalties, with six of those flags coming in back-to-back games.
Despite the struggles, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah has tabbed Chaplin as a bounce-back candidate going into 2026.
"Before landing at Auburn, Xavier Chaplin started 25 games at Virginia Tech and emerged as a standout," Jeyarajah wrote. "Like many others, his Auburn career was inconsistent at best, but he has a chance for a fresh start in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have been looking for consistency along the offensive line, and betting on Chaplin's experience is a smart move."
Back in the ACC, it would be a positive development for the Seminoles if Chaplin could return to the form he elevated to at Virginia Tech.
It can't hurt that Chaplin played alongside redshirt senior quarterback Ashton Daniels at Auburn. While Florida State hasn't announced a starting signal-caller, Daniels figures to have the inside track at the job going into the spring.
Chaplin has started 37 consecutive games at left tackle over the last three years. He stands at 6-foot-7, 348 pounds.
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
