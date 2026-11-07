FSU Football's Final Injury Updates Before Boston College Game

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles face off in Alumni Stadium.

This is a familiar situation for both parties. In 2019, FSU fired Willie Taggart, and its next game was against Boston College with an interim head coach. History has repeated itself seven years later, with the Seminoles moving on from Mike Norvell and putting the reins in Rick Stockstill's hands for the final four games.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

Florida State and Boston College will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Boston College?

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) warms up before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State previously ruled out RB Ousmane Kromah, RB Samuel Singleton Jr., WR Duce Robinson, DL Kevin Wynn, DL Deante McCray, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Karson Hobbs, DB Jamari Howard, and K Conor McAneney.

Kromah, Robinson, Williams, Green, and Hobbs are out for the season.

Throughout the week, Boston College announced that RB Evan Dickens, RB Sedric Addison, WR Reed Swanson, TE Danny Edgehille, OL Trevon Humphrey, OL Michael Crounse, DL Onye Nwosisi, LB Justin Medlock, and DB Isaiah Farris.

The total number of missing players is up to 22 before the game, with 13 Seminoles and nine Eagles out.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Boston College

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday morning, Florida State and Boston College provided their final ACC Availability Reports.

The Seminoles listed safety K.J. Kirkland as a game-time decision. Kirkland was unable to play last weekend.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive lineman Cam Brooks aren't on the report, which means they should be available.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— DB K.J. Kirkland

Boston College Eagles:

OUT:

— RB Evan Dickens

— RB Sedric Addison

— WR Reed Swanson

— TE Danny Edgehille

— OL Trevon Humphrey

— OL Michael Crounse

— DL Onye Nwosisi

— LB Justin Medlock

— DB Isaiah Farris

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