FSU Football Calls On Promising WR To Break The Rock After Career Performance

The Florida State Seminoles are back to .500 after a 34-7 win over Central Arkansas in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State's offense was productive when it was on the field. The Seminoles' starting unit scored on six of its seven possessions, but quarterback Ashton Daniels did thrown an interception that negated a scoring drive late in the first half.

READ MORE: 23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-7 Win Against Central Arkansas

The Seminoles did rack up 7 plays of 20+ yards, with 5 of those coming through the air. After Duce Robinson's 100+ yard performance against Alabama, it was sophomore Jayvan Boggs who shined on Saturday.

Boggs recorded 6 catches on 6 targets for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown. He's now recorded the two most productive outings of his college career in back-to-back games. Boggs had Florida State's two longest catches against Central Arkansas, including a 34-yard score in the second quarter.

Following the win over the Bears, Boggs was honored with the opportunity to break Florida State's second rock of the 2026 season.

Jayvan Boggs Breaks The Rock To Cap Off Central Arkansas W

FSU Athletics

Head coach Mike Norvell called Boggs up in the locker room to let him know it was his time to wield the sledgehammer. This was the first time that Boggs had broken the rock in his two seasons with the Seminoles.

Norvell praised the former record-setting wide receiver when speaking to the media about the victory.

"Today, Jayvan took advantage of his opportunities, had some opportunities last week, capitalized on a couple, and then even had one that we wanted to have back, but seeing his response through the week of work, challenging himself to be better in certain areas, but I think, as I said it last week, we've got three really good receivers," Norvell said.

"So I'm proud of him because he stayed the course and he's capitalizing on the opportunities when the ball's flying," Norvell added.

Boggs' teammates were excited to see him earn the honor.

Career day for Jayvan = Rock Break#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/POJmpzDLfj — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 26, 2026

Florida State has been swinging sledgehammers after every victory since Norvell took over as head coach in 2020. The rock is signed by every player and coach on the team, and sits in the weight room throughout the year as motivation.

During his two years with the Seminoles, Boggs has totaled 21 catches for 343 yards and 2 touchdowns. He's already doubled his receiving yards from his freshman season, and is averaging 20 yards per reception in 2026.

Boggs entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season but returned to Florida State. Despite dealing with injuries throughout the offseason, he's started in the first 4 games.

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