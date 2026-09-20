22 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 50-36 Loss To No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles couldn't sustain the magic of the first quarter and half throughout the entire game, falling to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide, 50-36.

Florida State built a 21-6 lead, but still ended up losing by two touchdowns. The Seminoles were outscored 47-22 over the final three quarters.

READ MORE: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles at Alabama Crimson Tide

While the Seminoles fought harder than anyone expected, there's still a feeling of disappointment, considering how this game slipped away.

Here are 22 notes surrounding various data points from the defeat.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Alabama

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 377 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns and a rushing two-point conversion.

In records dating back to 1995, Daniels is the 3rd FSU quarterback with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Jordan Travis at North Carolina in 2021 and E.J. Manuel at Duke in 2011.

Daniels' passing yards were the most for an FSU quarterback since Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. His 22.2 yards per completion was the most against Alabama since at least 1995 among players with 15+ attempts.

Daniels is the first FSU quarterback with a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games to begin a season. He surpassed 1,500 career rushing yards and has 1,505 in his career.

Wide receiver Duce Robinson caught six passes for 135 yards and a 20-yard touchdown, his first of the year. Robinson's six career 100-yard receiving games at FSU are tied for 14th in program history. He now has 2,008 career receiving yards.

Micahi Danzy (3-89), Jayvan Boggs (2-69) and Samuel Singleton Jr. (2-68) all set season highs for receiving yards. The last time FSU had four players with 60+ receiving yards in the same game was in 2016 vs. North Carolina.

Singleton caught a 65-yard pass in the third quarter, FSU's longest offensive play of the season and his longest career reception.

Singleton's reception was FSU's second of 50-plus yards in the game. Danzy caught a season-long 56-yard pass in the first quarter that was FSU's longest play of the season.

The Noles have a 50-yard play in all three games to begin the season.

Boggs' two catches went for 35 and 34 yards, the longest catches of his career.

Running back Ousmane Kromah rushed 17 times for 80 yards and one touchdown. He has a rushing score in all three games to start the year.

Tight end Landen Thomas caught a two-yard touchdown. Four of Thomas' 19 career receptions have been touchdowns, including three of five in the past two seasons. FSU has scored in all 12 quarters to begin the season.

FSU has scored in all 12 quarters to begin the season.

FSU's 36 points scored were the most allowed by Alabama in a regular season, non-conference game since Hawaii scored 37 in 2003. It was the most allowed in Tuscaloosa in a non-conference game since UCF scored 40 in 2000.

Safety CJ Richard Jr. had a career-high 12 tackles, the most for a Seminole this season.

Linebacker Chris Jones added six tackles, with a team-high 1.5 for loss. He has 201 career tackles.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski connected on all four point-after tries, extending FSU's consecutive streak to 173.

Freshmen Tre Bell III and Franklin Whitley made their collegiate debuts Saturday against the Tide. Of FSU's 62 players to appear in a game this season, 31 made their Seminole debut.

The start of Saturday's game was delayed 90 minutes due to lightning. A second lightning delay late in the second quarter served as halftime.

Kickoff temperature was listed as 92 degrees, the hottest road game at kickoff for Florida State since at least 1999. It is the first true road game in that span to kick off over 90 degrees.

On offense, FSU's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Ousmane Kromah, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, TE Landen Thomas, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU's starters were DE Deante McCray, DT Mandrell Desir, DT Daniel Lyons, JACK Ryland Kennedy, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Ja'Bril Rawls, CB Quindarrius Jones, ROVER Ashlynd Barker, S CJ Richard Jr., and S Ma'Khi Jones.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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