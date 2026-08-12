Mike Norvell Names Standouts From FSU Football's Second Scrimmage

As the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their second scrimmage with only 17 days to go until kickoff, fall camp is past its halfway point as the roster and depth chart solidify.

Head coach Mike Norvell will need to review the film of the Seminoles’ final scrimmage of fall camp. However, several players had already done enough to catch his attention Sunday night.

Incorporating live work on multiple special teams units and the offense, which produced several explosive plays and a pair of touchdown drives led by Ashton Daniels, Norvell said the defense “definitely won the day.”

Florida State’s Defensive Front Answers the Call

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields (12) is hit as he throws the ball by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense certainly disrupted the offense during the contest, generating multiple tackles for losses, and pressures.

“I thought the defensive line was really impactful. I know I saw the Desir twins multiple times making an impact. Jalen Anderson had a great speed sack," Norvell said during his post-scrimmage interview. "A couple of guys coming off the edge, you just felt that disruption... I thought those guys definitely answered the call."

Mandrell and Darryll Desir return after emerging as key pieces of Florida State’s defensive front last season, while Anderson joined the Seminoles as one of the nation’s highest-rated junior college edge rushers.

The defensive line was not the only position group Norvell praised. He said linebacker Omar Graham Jr. is playing “really, really good ball,” while Jones has continued to establish himself after transferring from Southern Miss.

“Everybody’s talked about Chris Jones,” Norvell continued. “He’s definitely been a force, and he’s a guy that you really like to see.”

Defensive back Charles Lester III was also credited with an interception.

Florida State’s Playmakers Create Explosive Opportunities

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense may have won the night, but Florida State’s offense still produced several explosive plays during the nearly 100-play scrimmage.

Norvell highlighted Sam Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah when asked about the running backs, although the staff limited contact on both players to protect their legs.

“Sam had a big run,” Norvell said. “Ooze has been great throughout the course of camp," Norvell continued. "I thought those guys ran hard. We had those top two guys in different-colored jerseys, just being smart with their legs. They’re hard guys to tackle.”

Norvell also praised several members of the receiving corps. Duce Robinson “did some good things,” while Tae’Shaun Gelsey has impressed Norvell with his consistency throughout camp.

Freshman Jasen Lopez, who has been highlighted multiple times during camp, is also challenging for what Norvell described as “significant opportunities.”

Norvell described the upcoming stretch as “move week,” when Florida State will begin finalizing its depth chart and personnel groupings before transitioning into preparing for New Mexico State.

The entire roster will now have to prove they can carry their production into more situational practices.

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