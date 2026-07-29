FSU Football's Coaching Staff Impressed by Newcomer Quarterback

Malachi Marshall arrived at Florida State as one of the nation's top junior college quarterbacks, but his development extends beyond learning a new offense.

According to quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, the junior has embraced every aspect of the transition since arriving in Tallahassee, Florida, from building relationships with teammates to putting in extra work in the weight room and film room.

Marshall Making is Making a Strong First Impression

Malachi Marshall - Instagram.com

Adjusting to a new program requires more than learning an offensive scheme. Tucker said Marshall has embraced every part of the process since donning the Garnet and Gold, pointing to his work both on and off the field.

"Malachi has been great since he walked in the door, obviously there is transition in that and there are things you have to learn, just the new flow of things," Tucker said at FSU's fall pre-camp luncheon.

"He's done a phenomenal job just within the weight room, nutrition, in the film room, getting on the field with the guys, and building relationships. "

Marshall arrives in Tallahassee with a championship pedigree after leading Iowa Western to the 2025 NJCAA Division I National Championship.

The junior earned NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors while throwing for 2,750 yards and 33 touchdowns during the title run.



"There are a lot of things you gotta do as a quarterback, especially coming into a new program, and it's an everyday deal. He's done a great job, and the same with Dean (DeNobile), dating back to January. Dean has been another experienced guy that has had a lot of reps," Tucker continued.

Tucker said the quarterback room is strengthened by players who have already experienced the highs and lows of college football.

"He's a guy in the room that, you know, you can lean on those guys that have lived it and done it. He's won conference championships; he's done things that I think he can speak on the experience, and it's always great to add that value to the room."

Potential Extra Year Isn't Marshall's Focus

Malachi Marshall - Instagram.com

While the proposed "five-for-five" eligibility model could eventually provide Marshall with another season of eligibility, Tucker said the quarterback isn't concerned with what may lie ahead. However, questions remain about whether a proposed NCAA eligibility rule could add another year to play at the collegiate level.

He described Marshall as a player focused on maximizing each day as Florida State opens fall camp.

"Malachi is a driven individual, and he's focused on today," Tucker said. "He's focused on being the best he can be today, and yes, that is out there, but I know for him he's focused on getting ready for fall camp and ready to go out and practice."

Although Ashton Daniels enters fall camp as Florida State's projected starter, the competition behind him remains important. Marshall, Kevin Sperry, and DeNobile will continue battling for reps as they push one another throughout camp while preparing to step in if an opportunity arises.

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