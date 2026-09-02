UCLA vs. California Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

We have an All-California showdown set to take place in Week 1 of the college football season when the UCLA Bruins and California Golden Bears open up their seasons against each other on Saturday night.

Both teams had a disappointing 2025 season, but the Bruins are returning a ton of their production from a year ago. 67% of their 2025 production is back on their roster this year, which is the ninth-highest rate in college football this season. Will that work for or against UCLA this season? Only time will tell.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this West Coast showdown.

UCLA vs. California Odds and Spread

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA -2 (-113)

California +2 (-105)

Moneyline

UCLA -125

California +106

Total

OVER 53.5 (-112)

UNDER 53.5 (-109)

UCLA vs. California How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

UCLA record: 0-0

California record: 0-0

UCLA vs. California Betting Trends

California is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games against UCLA

The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

UCLA is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

California is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

UCLA vs. California Key Player to Watch

Nico Iamaleava, QB - UCLA Bruins

Nico Iamaleava is back for another season at UCLA. The former Tennessee quarterback had a solid 2025 season with the Bruins, completing 64.4% of passes for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding 505 yards on the ground. With that being said, for UCLA to contend in the Big Ten this year, the Bruins need Iamaleava to take a significant step forward in his development this season.

UCLA vs. California Prediction and Best Bet

If UCLA had impressive metrics from a year ago, the fact that they are returning a bulk of their production would make me hopeful, but unfortunately, that's not the case. Their advanced metrics were horrible a year ago, ranking 116th in Net EPA per Play, 87th in offensive success rate, and 134th in defensive success rate.

California went out and improved its roster with the transfer portal and then, more importantly, hired Josh Lupoi as its head coach. I have high hopes for Lupoi as a head coach, having just coached one of the best defenses in the country at Oregon.

I'll bet on California to pull off the upset as small underdogs in this one.

Pick: California +106 via Caesars

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