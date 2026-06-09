FSU Football Drops Dramatically in ESPN Future Power Rankings

The Florida State Seminoles enter 2026 with about as much pressure as any program in the ACC after consecutive losing seasons have put even the most faithful of fans at odds with the program's trajectory. The Seminoles are attempting to prove that recent struggles are the exception rather than a new reality.

ESPN's latest Future Power Rankings are an annual projection that evaluates programs based on factors such as roster outlook, recruiting, coaching stability, and long-term sustainability, and they reflect just that, dropping Florida State more than 10 spots.

Florida State Lands at No. 50 in Latest Future Power Rankings

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminoles landed at No. 50 in the latest FPI, which is 11 spots lower than when they were projected at No. 39 in 2025.

“Florida State is at number 50 in the future power rankings," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "That’s a drop from 39 after another tough campaign for the Seminoles, who certainly must win in 2026 in order for coach Mike Norvell to retain his job."

The Seminoles retained key pieces such as Mandrell and Darryll Desir, brought in veteran offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, kept star receiver Duce Robinson, and signed the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, so the assessment isn't necessarily an indictment of Florida State's roster.

Florida State Continues to Face Skepticism

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State still possesses the pieces to climb back into ACC contention. However, with Mike Norvell entering a pivotal seventh season, projections and recruiting rankings will carry less weight than wins in 2026.

"Roster-wise, it doesn’t look too bad. They were able to keep the Desir twins on the defensive line. They added Xavier Chaplin from Auburn, a very experienced offensive tackle, to help anchor that line. They retained Duce Robinson at wide receiver. It seems like they have a better approach to personnel now after bringing over John Garrett to lead that effort," Rittenberg continued. "They signed the nation's number 15 recruiting class, so there is talent in Tallahassee, but they’ve got to deliver, and they have not done that consistently the last few years."

Florida State's drop in the future power rankings feels less like a reflection of where the roster stands today and more like a reflection of what the program failed to accomplish over the last two seasons. Retaining talent, recruiting talented players, and investing in key infrastructure only seem to be part of the equation.

The question entering 2026 is whether those pieces can finally produce results.

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