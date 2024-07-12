FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
With their “Week 0” matchup against Georgia Tech fast approaching, the Florida State Seminoles are nearing the start of their 2024 campaign. Fall camp is set to begin within the next few weeks, and the ‘Noles still have a great many questions to answer before attempting to follow up their stellar 2023 season with what may are expecting to be an even deeper 2024 run.
Of course, answering those questions is easier said than done, especially when the task at hand involves replacing a horde of NFL talent across the entire roster. Take, for example, Florida State’s defense in 2023. By season’s end, the Seminole defense gave up an average of 19.3 points per game (which ranked 19th in the nation), yielded an average of 331.9 yards of total offense per game (which ranked 28th in the nation), and forced a total of 24 turnovers (10 INTs and 14 FFs). The ‘Noles were undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with on defense, but most of that production has since departed the program in the form of five NFL draftees and a handful of UDFA signings. Without the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Tatum Bethune, and Jarrian Jones no longer in the mix, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s group will have to adapt entering 2024.
The outlook is not all grim, however, because Mike Norvell and his staff have worked diligently to assemble a talented collection of experienced returners, talented transfers, and promising young recruits to fill those vacancies. In fact, many believe that Florida State’s defense possesses more talent across all levels of the roster, specifically more talented depth, as a result of the staff’s efforts during the offseason, and the outlook on FSU’s 2024 defensive capabilities appears to be more favorable than one might initially presume. No position group is a better reflection of this promising yet unproven outlook than Florida State’s cornerbacks.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a cornerback room that is talent-rich on paper but must prove its ability to provide consistent production in the secondary.
Other Fall Camp Previews:
At the Surface (Scholarship Players in Room)
— Azareye’h Thomas, Junior
Thomas returns to Florida State for his junior season after appearing in all 14 games for the ‘Noles in 2023 with his first career collegiate start coming in the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs. He finished the season with recorded 29 tackles, 4.5 of which were TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His tackle total ranked 12th among the team last year, and his pass deflections total ranked tied for 4th in the ACC. Entering 2024, Thomas is one of the more seasoned players on the roster, and he has garnered the most attention as a potential high-ranking prospect in next year’s draft.
— Fentrell Cypress II, Redshirt Senior
Cypress II, the former Virginia transfer, started all 14 games for the Seminoles last year, taking the team's 4th most snaps. The veteran cornerback tallied 40 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble during a 2023 campaign that earned him a 72.9 coverage grade from PFF. Despite having the option to enter last year’s NFL Draft, Cypress II elected to return to Florida State for his final year eligibility. The self-proclaimed “all-around corner” returns to the roster as one of the most seasoned in his position group.
— Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Little Jr. is a newcomer to the Florida State roster this year. The Fort Lauderdale native was a 4-star prospect and the 5th-ranked cornerback in the country prior to attending the University of Alabama. Under Nick Saban, Little Jr. appeared in a total of 11 games for the Crimson Tide, registering just 2 tackles. Despite being a newcomer to Norvell’s program, Little Jr. brings with him a great deal of potential and a fair bit of experience. He was a standout performer during spring camp, earning considerable reps in the nickel spot.
— Kevin Knowles, Senior
Since 2021, Knowles is credited with 38 total appearances, 21 of which were considered starts (per seminoles.com), which makes him one of FSU’s more experienced returners. He notched 31 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 3 pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry during his 2023 campaign. Despite being a veteran in Adam Fuller’s system and a reliable source of production, Knowles will have to shine come fall camp in order to earn a starting role in 2024.
— Quindarrius Jones, Sophomore
As a freshman, Jones was the benefactor of decent playing time, appearing in 10 games for the ‘Noles and having 6 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 TD on a blocked field goal to show for it. He entered spring camp with the potential to earn a considerable role in the rotation, and he capitalized on that opportunity by showing signs of promise. The 6’2”, 193-pound corner posesses the length, competitiveness, and natural ability that make him a valuable asset. A series of standout performances in fall camp could see him appear in an increased capacity in 2024.
— Edwin Jospeh, Redshirt Freshman
Joseph tallied one solo tackle and two pass deflections in his four appearances last year, but he suffered a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery and kept him sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season. As it was with spring camp, Joseph will have to continue to work his way back from injury while a host of talented and experienced guys sit above him in the rotation.
— Ja’Bril Rawls, Redshirt Freshman
During his first year with the Seminoles, Rawls contributed largely on the scout team, but he did find his way on the field for the games against Southern Mississippi, North Alabama, and Georgia, wherein he recorded four tackles and one pass breakup. He finds himself competing for a role in the rotation in his second year. If the young redshirt freshman can continue to develop alongside his peers, the opportunities will come.
— Charles Lester III, Freshman
Charles Lester III was a four-star prospect and the nation’s third-best cornerback recruit from the Class of 2024. For all intents and purposes, he was one of Florida State’s highest-profile commits from the Tribe 24 cohort. Lester enrolled early and spent Spring Camp with the ‘Noles, wherein he showed some flashes of his potential. The young cornerback has a ways to go before he becomes a household name, but his promising spring performance is something he can build off of moving into fall.
— Ricky Knight III, Freshman
Much like his running mate Lester III, Ricky Knight III was a highly touted, four-star prospect out of West Palm Beach. The 6’0” tall, 175-pound athlete is praised for his ability to play up close in tight-man/press-man while also being able to drop back into off coverage. Despite being smaller than some of his counterparts, Knight possesses innate speed, physicality, and agility that make him a threat in more ways than one. He’s a young talent, but he’ll need time under Coach Surtain before his full potential is realized.
— Cai Bates, Freshman
True freshman Cai Bates hails from Edgewater High School, where he quickly rose the ranks and established himself as a four-star, top-20 cornerback prospect out of high school. As a member of the Tribe 24 class, Bates enrolled at FSU prior to the spring. He quickly turned heads at spring practices and was specifically called out in our spring recap for showing flashes during the Spring Showcase. He’s another youngster who needs to spend some time developing within the program, but fall camp could provide him with an opportunity to be a step ahead of expectations.
— Jamari Howard, Freshman
Howard was yet another four-star prospect in the Class of 2024 to choose Tallahassee as his home for the foreseeable future. The young cornerback “made a splash” throughout his first few practices, but he suffered an unspecified injury that Coach Norvell announced would keep him sidelined for the remainder of spring camp. Depending on where Howard is in his recovery process, he may still be fighting back from that injury as we commence fall camp in the coming weeks. Either way, his focus will undoubtedly be on getting back to full health and developing alongside his Tribe 24 running mates.
Biggest Question Mark(s)
What kind of production will be realized on the field, and what is the true quality of the depth behind the starters?
Despite being labeled as one of the most talented position groups on the roster, the cornerback room still suffers from its fair share of uncertainty. The departures of Renardo Green Jr., Jarrian Jones, and Greedy Vance have left the Seminoles without a significant portion of their production from the year prior. Entering 2024, the cornerbacks have more sound projections of returning production from the likes of Azareye’h Thomas, Fentrell Cypress II, and Kevin Knowles, but the remainder of the roster is yet to be realized.
On paper, the likes of Earl Little Jr., Quindarrius Jones, Edwin Joseph, Ja’bril Rawls and the cohort of freshmen showcase a considerable amount of depth and talent, but will that talent translate into the kind of production that we’ve come to expect from Coach Surtain’s group? Plus, even if the starters perform to the level we expect from them week in and week out, will the rotation of players off the bench be reliable enough to keep the Seminoles performing at a high level? Is Little Jr. all he’s cracked out to be? Do Jones, Joseph, and Rawls take that next step in their development and slot into considerable roles? Will the young group of freshmen be able to slot into place if one of your veterans doesn’t perform?
This group is deep in terms of numbers and it’s certainly full of promise, but that promise needs to be put into practice before we can tout the cornerbacks as the best position group on the team.
Follow the Leader
— Azareye'h Thomas
If you’ve followed Florida State’s offseason news cycle in the slightest, then you’re familiar with which Florida State defensive back (heck, Florida State player overall) has received the most buzz; Azareye’h Thomas. Beat writers and national media outlets alike have pegged Thomas as a breakout star for the upcoming season with some going as far as to select him as a preseason All-ACC favorite and others labeling him as “Florida State’s next big deal.” While we’re not quite ready to put Thomas in the same tier as Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey, or Derwin James just yet, there’s something to be said about the role he’ll be expected to play for the ‘Noles in 2024.
Through two seasons at Florida State, Thomas has recorded 43 total tackles, 29 of which came in 2023 alone. Tack on the 4.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defended, and a fumble recovery, and it’s not hard to see why the junior defensive back is quickly garnering attention. Not to mention, he’s been able to tally up these numbers with just one collegiate start to his name (which came against Georgia in the Orange Bowl). Thomas will be expected to slot into a consistent starting role in 2024, which means he’ll have significantly more opportunities to build upon those already impressive numbers. Of course, the turnover factor remains a point of contention with just one career INT attributed to Thomas (even though he had one of the most athletic INT grabs last year against Virginia Tech, which was negated by a roughing the passer penalty), but he’s assured everyone that they will come in due time.
He’s stepping into a major role with this team for the first time in his career, which affords him the opportunity to not only become a reliable factor on the field but a valuable voice in the locker room. Whether he lives up to the hype or not, Thomas still remains a key member of the cornerback room, and he’ll be looked to as a leader alongside veteran Fentrell Cypress II.
Projected Depth Chart
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress II, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
2. Kevin Knowles, RS Sr./ Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
Fall Camp Outlook
Florida State has a young but extremely talented defensive backfield. Proven pieces are gone and the expectation is that the Seminoles behind them are ready for the spotlight. Fall camp will be an important period for the unit as veterans, transfers, and freshmen get an opportunity to demonstrate their growth.
The starters are all but decided across the board. However, there are still plenty of jobs in the rotation up for grabs. It'll be fun to watch the competition under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
Coach Surtain and Coach Norvell have worked diligently to develop the talent in-house, attract high quality players via the transfer portal, and land some of the nation’s most sought after recruits at the position. Under their leadership, Florida State is set up well to continue their longstanding tradition of churning out skilled defensive backs. On paper, Florida State’s 2024 roster is no exception. The ‘Noles have a cornerback room that is capable of competing among the best in college football, but only time will tell if this group of talented individuals is able to realize their full potential on the biggest stage.
