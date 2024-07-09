BREAKING: Three-Star Safety Max Redmon Chooses FSU Football Over USF And Illinois
Florida State's scouting has been exceptional under head coach Mike Norvell and his staff over the past few years. No matter what recruiting services think, the Seminoles are going to go out and get the guys that fit into their locker room and playstyle.
On Tuesday evening, three-star safety Max Redmon announced his commitment to FSU over a final three that included USF and Illinois. Redmon is the seventh prospect to pledge to the Seminoles in the past two weeks as he joins four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles, four-star tight end Chase Loftin, four-star cornerback Zae Thomas, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph.
READ MORE: Leon County Judge Could Order ACC To Disclose Pivotal Documents To FSU Legal Team
Redmon is the first member of the class who isn't regarded as a 'blue-chip' prospect but that's to no fault of his own. He's a multi-sport star at the prep level and is coming off a productive junior season where he recorded 64 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions on defense while catching six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown on offense. He helped guide Cardinal Newman High School to a playoff appearance. Redmon also plays basketball where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this past season. He ran an 11.30 100-meter dash last year.
The main 'knock' is that he plays in a smaller division as his school competes in 1M. It's hard to discredit Redmon's film though as he's a ball-hawk who is constantly around the football and creating turnovers. He makes plays at every level of the field and is an above-average athlete. Redmon is a consistent tackler who can lay big hits when needed along with being a willing blitzer. He's certainly a prospect who could be in line to rise in the rankings throughout his senior season.
With the addition of Redmon, Florida State now holds 11 verbal pledges in #Tribe25. The haul moves the Seminoles from No. 27 to No. 23 in the country as the program continues its rise.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 1087 overall prospect, the No. 94 S, and the No. 143 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Climbs ACC Head Coaching Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Continues Recruiting Run With Pledge Of Four-Star DB Zae Thomas Over Clemson
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
• Former FSU Basketball Star Plans to Sign Massive $90 Million Deal to Stay With Chicago Bulls