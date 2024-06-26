FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Ends
Fall camp is right around the corner, and the Florida State Seminoles are looking at an ACC Championship repeat in 2024 and a chance to enter the College Football Playoffs after being snubbed a season ago. While there are many new faces on the roster due to the fact that over 10 players have gone to the NFL from last year's squad, there is still a ton of talent on this year's team. The transfer portal has helped replenish the defensive line, paving the way for high school recruiting and development to take hold in head coach Mike Norvell's fifth season at the helm.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a defensive end room that is missing one of its star players in Jared Verse.
At the Surface
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Junior
The 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has developed into one of the premier pass rushers in the country. He started all 14 games last season recording 44 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, with seven sacks, ten pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Payton led the team in tackles for loss in 2023 and will be an anchoring point for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense. The team will need an experienced and talented veteran to help the newcomers transition into a new scheme.
— Marvin Jones, Jr., Junior
The Seminoles looked to strike gold again when they went after Georgia transfer Marvin Jones, Jr. Their last two transfer defensive ends, Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson II, were both first-round selections, and Jones, Jr. could be next in line. He appeared in 25 games with one start in two seasons at Georgia while dealing with injuries early on. The former 5-star recruit was the No. 2 defensive end in the country coming out of high school and the fifth ranked transfer last cycle. He should pair well with Payton coming off the edge. He recorded 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with two sacks during his time in Athens, GA, and barring another injury, there should be a huge uptick on his stat sheet in Tallahassee.
— Sione Lolohea, Redshirt Senior
Lolohea transferred in from Oregon State in the offseason, following quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from the Beavers. He was named Second-Team All-Pac 12 after recording a career-high 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss,1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 2023. Lolohea tied for second on the team in tackles for loss. During his four years at Oregon State, he tallied 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 40 appearances, with 22 starts. He will be in the rotation and brings a ton of experience to the room.
— Tomiwa Durojaiye, Redshirt Sophomore
Redshirt Sophomore Durojaiye transferred to FSU From West Virginia after spending his first year in Kentucky. Durojaiye is coming off of a breakout season in 2023, where he amassed 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks and six for a loss. He was ranked second in sacks on the Mountaineers. The Philidelphia native could prove to be a valuable depth piece if he can gain some consistency in his game.
— Byron Turner, Jr., Redshirt Junior
Appearing in 13 games with one start in 2023, Turner recorded 26 tackles, including two for loss with one sack, and four quarterback hurries. He added seven pounds in the offseason and has significantly improved in the pass-rushing game. He will likely be in the three deep behind Payton and Lolohea.
— Aaron Hester, Redshirt Sophomore
Hester dropped six pounds before spring camp and could work his way into the rotation entering his third year at FSU. He's played in four games total, recording two tackles. A former 3-star prospect out of Neptune Beach, FL, he redshirted in 2022 and saw action in the 58-13 win over North Alabama last season.
— Lamont Green, Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Another legacy player, Green Jr., redshirted in 2023. He was a highly anticipated consensus 4-star prospect out of Miami, FL. Working mostly with the scout team last year, he was dealing with an injury but seems to be fully healthy heading into fall camp. He also saw action in the North Alabama win and should take a big step in the fall.
— DD Holmes, Freshman
Holmes is a 6'6'', 250 pound former 4-star prospect out of Washington, D.C. As a senior, he recorded 19 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks, and one interception at Gonzaga College. Fall camp will give us a better insight into his development but his high motor and physicality should help hasten his progression.
— Amaree Williams, Freshman
As a 4-star prospect, Williams reclassified to become a part of Tribe 24. He was the No. 7 athlete in his class according to 247Sports, and recorded 34 tackles, eight for loss with four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception while adding 16 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns on the other side of the ball. Along with the other freshman signees, fall camp will allow him to start carving his path in the Seminole defense.
Biggest Question Mark?
Who will step up and fill the role of Jared Verse?
FSU knows what it has in Payton, but the biggest question will be who will line up on the opposite side. Florida State has made a name for itself in the transfer portal, especially at defensive end, so the obvious choice would be Jones, Jr., who had a particularly good spring camp. While it'll be tough to replace such a talented player, Jones Jr. and the rest of the depth they've built should bolster that side of the defense.
Follow the Leader
— Patrick Payton
As mentioned earlier, the Seminoles will need an experienced player in the locker room, not only at the college level but also familiar with the defensive scheme that Fuller and defensive ends coach John Papuchis run. They acquired a significant amount of talent, and undoubtedly there will be leadership across the board. However, entering fall camp, Payton fits the bill.
He's an obvious standout alongside Jones, Jr. and there shouldn't be much of a drop-off in the defensive end room. Payton has grown throughout his career in Tallahassee and possesses a voice that will be heard on the field and in the locker room.
Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart
Defensive End
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Defensive End
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Fall Camp Outlook
Fall camp will be a proving ground for the defensive line, and for the defensive ends in particular. FSU knows what they have in Payton, and the freshmen and transfers will have a chance to further acclimate themselves to the playbook. It'll be interesting to see Turner, Jr. and how he's progressed throughout the summer along with how the rest of the depth chart begins to unfold.
There is definitely experience in the defensive end room with over 130 games played that will be lining up this season. Utilizing that experience will be key throughout fall camp. Both Lolohea and Durojaiye had a productive spring and it should continue throughout the fall.
Look to see new players emerge as fall progresses into their Week '0' matchup on August 24 against Georgia Tech.
