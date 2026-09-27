FSU Football Fans Aren't Satisfied After Lackluster Victory Over Central Arkansas

The majority of Florida State fans are uneasy regarding the current state of the program.

The Seminoles have posted back-to-back losing seasons, and even with a 34-7 victory against Central Arkansas, the team doesn't necessarily appear to be trending towards turning its struggles around.

On Saturday, Florida State looked like it knew it was favored to run the Bears out of Doak Campbell Stadium. After going up 24-0, the Seminoles took their foot off the gas, with the defense surrendering a touchdown and quarterback Ashton Daniels throwing an interception shortly before halftime.

READ MORE: 23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-7 Win Against Central Arkansas

The second half was pretty lackluster. Florida State produced points on its two drives in the third quarter, but the second possession resulted in the second field goal that the Seminoles had to settle for in the red zone.

Defensively, FSU gave up two 73+ yard drives, and Central Arkansas had five possessions that lasted 4:50 or longer. The Bears lost the game, but won the time-of-possession battle by a wide margin: 39:12-20:48.

Central Arkansas's final drive went 20 plays for 73 yards and took 8:50 off the clock. Though the Bears didn't net points, Florida State only had time to take a knee when the offense finally got back on the field.

That was another unsatisfying part about this game. With all the hype surrounding backup quarterback Malachi Marshall, it was Kevin Sperry who relieved Ashton Daniels in the fourth quarter. The move came despite Marshall receiving the second-team reps in pregame warmups.

Sperry went 2/2 for 14 yards on his lone possession. However, he was slow to make decisions and ended up being sacked, which resulted in Florida State's only punt of the game. Now, it's unclear when or if we'll get to see Marshall in 2026, as the schedule picks up from here.

The majority of fans filed out of the stadium early in the third quarter. The ones who remained were restless and letting the Seminoles have it whenever anything negative occurred.

Whether it's in-person or online, this fanbase is expecting so much more out of Florida State.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans React To Unsatisying Win Against Central Arkansas

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some Weren't Pleased With The Performance

West Florida scored more on this team than us bro 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xIoCxVwtUn — Jordan Winston (@Jordan_Winston5) September 26, 2026

Fire Mike Norvell, fan base didn’t show up, couldn’t score against this sorry team we played in the 4th quarter, our quarterback is a joke, his back up is just as bad… thanks Mike Norvell.. thanks — J_B_Heard (@J_BryanH76) September 26, 2026

Pathetic performance. 10 pts score the whole second half lmao. — Josh Walker (@xblskater) September 26, 2026

Even watching this team win is the equivalent of a root canal. #firenorvell — BMRNole (@BMRNole) September 26, 2026

Fans Still Hoping For A Coaching Change

For the administration; How have you looked at this product week in and out for the last three seasons and say to yourselves “We gotta stay the course with this Coach”? — MTInstantClassic (@InstantKlassic2) September 26, 2026

That was PATHETIC. Fire everyone now .@PresMcCullough for the love of all things, do your job — Ryan (@NoleFan02) September 26, 2026

@PresMcCullough only 10 points scored in the 2nd half. This is not Florida State Football #FireMikeNorvell — Juno CHOP🍢🔥🏴‍☠️ (@TribalBlitz14) September 26, 2026

Florida State At Risk Of Falling Further Behind Florida And Miami

Meanwhile, Miami n UF are thriving while beating competitive teams. 😳 FSU needs to do something fast or else we may fall too far behind — SirKAPPAlot🍢🍢🍢 (@Krucible) September 26, 2026

Lackluster performance, predictable play calling, undisciplined, empty seats and a coach who has lost his team. #FSU Football #UF looks good, #Miami is great and my #Noles are embarrassing! #FireNorvell — Majic Eyes UFO News (@SSDavidT) September 26, 2026

A Tough Road Ahead

Enjoy the last win, because, Miami, Clemson, and Florida are going to annihilate us.😫 — DP (@DP4FS) September 26, 2026

One Last Shot At Alabama

Noles put up more against Bama than Central Arkansas… pic.twitter.com/Hc7ujmrqzb — Nolevell (@nolevell) September 26, 2026

Wow, FSU scored 36 against Alabama at Alabama and scored 34 against Central Arkansas at home? Blow out win! — Lester Medina (@lesmed1986) September 27, 2026

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