FSU Football Fans Aren't Satisfied After Lackluster Victory Over Central Arkansas
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The majority of Florida State fans are uneasy regarding the current state of the program.
The Seminoles have posted back-to-back losing seasons, and even with a 34-7 victory against Central Arkansas, the team doesn't necessarily appear to be trending towards turning its struggles around.
On Saturday, Florida State looked like it knew it was favored to run the Bears out of Doak Campbell Stadium. After going up 24-0, the Seminoles took their foot off the gas, with the defense surrendering a touchdown and quarterback Ashton Daniels throwing an interception shortly before halftime.
READ MORE: 23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-7 Win Against Central Arkansas
The second half was pretty lackluster. Florida State produced points on its two drives in the third quarter, but the second possession resulted in the second field goal that the Seminoles had to settle for in the red zone.
Defensively, FSU gave up two 73+ yard drives, and Central Arkansas had five possessions that lasted 4:50 or longer. The Bears lost the game, but won the time-of-possession battle by a wide margin: 39:12-20:48.
Central Arkansas's final drive went 20 plays for 73 yards and took 8:50 off the clock. Though the Bears didn't net points, Florida State only had time to take a knee when the offense finally got back on the field.
That was another unsatisfying part about this game. With all the hype surrounding backup quarterback Malachi Marshall, it was Kevin Sperry who relieved Ashton Daniels in the fourth quarter. The move came despite Marshall receiving the second-team reps in pregame warmups.
Sperry went 2/2 for 14 yards on his lone possession. However, he was slow to make decisions and ended up being sacked, which resulted in Florida State's only punt of the game. Now, it's unclear when or if we'll get to see Marshall in 2026, as the schedule picks up from here.
The majority of fans filed out of the stadium early in the third quarter. The ones who remained were restless and letting the Seminoles have it whenever anything negative occurred.
Whether it's in-person or online, this fanbase is expecting so much more out of Florida State.
Check out the reactions below.
Florida State Fans React To Unsatisying Win Against Central Arkansas
Some Weren't Pleased With The Performance
Fans Still Hoping For A Coaching Change
Florida State At Risk Of Falling Further Behind Florida And Miami
A Tough Road Ahead
One Last Shot At Alabama
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG