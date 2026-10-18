FSU Football Fans Feel Robbed By Heartbreaking Ending Against Miami

The Florida State Seminoles have dropped four of their last six games. Saturday night's loss was particularly brutal.

Most fans and national pundits were counting the Seminoles out going into a matchup against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. After all, Florida State was coming off a 44-20 loss to Louisville, and Mike Norvell's status appeared to be shakier than ever.

It wouldn't have been shocking if FSU had laid down and taken a beating against a program expected to make the College Football Playoff.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Star RB Ousmane Kromah To Potentially Serious Injury Against Miami

Instead, the Seminoles turned this into a classic rivalry game. They kept the game close, and were able to respond to some of Miami's early punches. Florida State tied things up near the end of the first half, playing with a little extra fire after star running back Ousmane Kromah went down.

As Ashton Daniels powered into the end zone, he flashed up a '32' with his fingers, a nod of respect to his teammate.

In the third quarter, Florida State took its first lead. The touchdown drive followed a turnover on downs, as the defense stepped up. The Seminoles forced two turnovers on downs and picked off Darian Mensah for the first time this season.

Things started to slip a little bit in the fourth quarter. Florida State stopped Miami on fourth down, but followed that up with a short punt. The Hurricanes suddenly found life and went 72 yards in four plays to knot the score at 21.

On the next drive, Quintrevion Wisner rushed for a first down, but fumbled in the process. Micahi Danzy fought to get the ball, but was pinned by a Miami defender, and the Hurricanes recovered, turning the turnover into a touchdown.

Florida State sent the game to overtime with a 75-yard score to Duce Robinson.

The robbery really began in double overtime. The Seminoles had a touchdown taken off the board due to a phantom holding penalty, and the refs decided Robinson didn't have possession on 4th and 31, awarding the football and the win to Miami.

Coming out of the defeat, anger is piling up amongst Florida State fans.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans React To Another Road Loss

Florida State University football head coach Mike Norvell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plenty Of Frustration Regarding The Officating

Refs ruined a really good game — Pistol Pete (@PistollPete11) October 18, 2026

Not even mad. Great game. We got hosed — Greg “Rado” Chipley (@gregchipleyesq) October 18, 2026

FSU vs refs. Calls holding AFTER the catch when every play that was extended for Mensah was holding and not called 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) October 18, 2026

Robbed by @theACC refs once again. — Noledad77 (@noledad7770499) October 18, 2026

That was a screwjob if I ever saw one. — Jonathan Even (@EvenJonathan1) October 18, 2026

I’m the furthest thing from “complain about the refs guy” but we got completely and absolutely screwed. — Dylan Giella (@Dylan_Giella) October 18, 2026

ACC RIGGED THE GAME. HAVE TO LEAVE THIS CONFERENCE — Anon40K (@ElectricityGod) October 18, 2026

The Seminoles Did Leave Points On The Board

If Norvell would Take the Damn FIELD GOAL, FSU would have won. — DP (@DP4FS) October 18, 2026

Hey, maybe KICK SOME FGs NEXT TIME — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) October 18, 2026

We got robbed, but should’ve kicked the FG… twice — Zack (@Jagzfan98) October 18, 2026

So theres this thing called field goals. Gets you 3 points that you can store for later 😅 pic.twitter.com/fyke3NBcXQ — Lydia Padgett (@Lydiapad22) October 18, 2026

Mike Norvell Isn't Being Let Off The Hook

Norvell plays Madden football. FSU wins w/o him managing the game and not kicking the FGs in the 1st half. Game after game. He proves he has no clue how to manage a game. Absolutely Pathetic. Then he downs it in the 4th to go into OT. He’s the only reason FSU loss tonight. — K.B.O.G. (@12KBOG) October 18, 2026

Fire Mike norvell. We are the laughing stock of college football — Fear The Spear (@fearthespear268) October 18, 2026

Wouldn’t have to worry about OT when the head coach left points on the field he left points on the field last game and they turned that BS on our head and another game where the defense done gave up 500 plus norvell is a joke — gasman1122 (@Tommie1223) October 18, 2026

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