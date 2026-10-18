FSU Football Fans Feel Robbed By Heartbreaking Ending Against Miami
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The Florida State Seminoles have dropped four of their last six games. Saturday night's loss was particularly brutal.
Most fans and national pundits were counting the Seminoles out going into a matchup against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. After all, Florida State was coming off a 44-20 loss to Louisville, and Mike Norvell's status appeared to be shakier than ever.
It wouldn't have been shocking if FSU had laid down and taken a beating against a program expected to make the College Football Playoff.
READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Star RB Ousmane Kromah To Potentially Serious Injury Against Miami
Instead, the Seminoles turned this into a classic rivalry game. They kept the game close, and were able to respond to some of Miami's early punches. Florida State tied things up near the end of the first half, playing with a little extra fire after star running back Ousmane Kromah went down.
As Ashton Daniels powered into the end zone, he flashed up a '32' with his fingers, a nod of respect to his teammate.
In the third quarter, Florida State took its first lead. The touchdown drive followed a turnover on downs, as the defense stepped up. The Seminoles forced two turnovers on downs and picked off Darian Mensah for the first time this season.
Things started to slip a little bit in the fourth quarter. Florida State stopped Miami on fourth down, but followed that up with a short punt. The Hurricanes suddenly found life and went 72 yards in four plays to knot the score at 21.
On the next drive, Quintrevion Wisner rushed for a first down, but fumbled in the process. Micahi Danzy fought to get the ball, but was pinned by a Miami defender, and the Hurricanes recovered, turning the turnover into a touchdown.
Florida State sent the game to overtime with a 75-yard score to Duce Robinson.
The robbery really began in double overtime. The Seminoles had a touchdown taken off the board due to a phantom holding penalty, and the refs decided Robinson didn't have possession on 4th and 31, awarding the football and the win to Miami.
Coming out of the defeat, anger is piling up amongst Florida State fans.
Check out the reactions below.
Florida State Fans React To Another Road Loss
Plenty Of Frustration Regarding The Officating
The Seminoles Did Leave Points On The Board
Mike Norvell Isn't Being Let Off The Hook
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG