FSU Football Loses Star RB Ousmane Kromah To Potentially Serious Injury Against Miami

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes are locked in a physical game on Saturday night in Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes came into the contest as heavy favorites, the Seminoles are rolling with the punches and making Miami work for everything.

At the same time, there have been a few injury scares. Quarterback Ashton Daniels was briefly forced out of the game following a hit to his head that resulted in a targeting penalty on Miami. Daniels was ultimately able to return to the field.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

However, late in the second quarter, star running back Ousmane Kromah went down with a lower-body injury. On a run towards the left side of the field, Kromah ran over a defender before being brought down awkwardly by two defenders, who were hanging onto his legs.

FSU RB Ousmane Kromah Carted Off Against Miami

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (9) and defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initially, Kromah tried to hop over to the sideline on one leg. However, he quickly realized the gravity of the situation and went down in the middle of the field. The training staff swiftly came out to meet him. It didn't take long for them to apply an air cast to Kromah's left leg, while calling for the cart.

Florida State's entire sideline came over to support Kromah, taking a knee around the cart and offering their teammate handshakes and words of encouragement as he exited to the locker room.

Kromah was overcome with emotion, shedding a few tears on his way off the field. His night is likely over, and depending on the severity, Florida State could be without the breakout ball carrier for the foreseeable future.

Prior to the injury, Kromah rushed 14 times for 44 yards.

In six appearances this season, he's compiled 114 carries for 609 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kromah added 11 receptions for 97 yards.

With Samuel Singleton Jr. already out of the lineup, Quintrevion Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey are the only healthy running backs remaining on the roster.

Florida State and Miami are tied up at 14 at halftime.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener) - W 34-17

Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (Labor Day) - L 27-24

Week 2: BYE week

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama - L 50-36

Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas W 34-7

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia W 38-7

Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville - L 50-36

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson

Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College

Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh

Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State

Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (regular-season finale)

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