Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's final home game of the 2026 season, a Black Friday showdown against the No. 20 Florida Gators. Both programs want this one badly to write the next chapter in the rivalry in their favor.

Florida State is considered the underdog entering the matchup. The Seminoles are banged up, and might not have the depth to keep up, depending on who is available to play.

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The Gators have won two straight games, and are 3-1 in true road games this season. Florida has also defeated Florida State in the last two meetings, including a 31-11 victory in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.

Ahead of the game, there are some injuries to monitor on both sides.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Florida?

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, interim head coach Rick Stockstill was honest about some of the challenges the Seminoles are facing.

On a short week, Florida State is unlikely to get back many, if any, of the 14 players who were missing in the loss to NC State.

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Running back Ousmane Kromah, running back Amari Thomas, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Bradyn Welch-Joiner, defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy, linebacker Izayia Williams, linebacker Daylen Green, and defensive back Karson Hobbs are out for the rest of the year.

Outside of that long list, it's doubtful that running back Samuel Singleton Jr., running back Quintrevion Wisner, defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, and cornerback Quindarrius Jones will play.

On the opposite sideline, Florida was without six players in its win over Vanderbilt, including cornerback Dijon Johnson, safety DJ Coleman, tight end Lacota Dippre, offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji, linebacker Jaden Robinson, and wide receiver Vernell Brown III.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Gators.

— Samuel Singleton Jr., Quintrevion Wisner, Kevin Wynn, Ja'Bril Rawls, and Quindarrius Jones aren't listed on FSU's depth chart, a sign that they won't be available. We will continue to monitor pregame warmups.

— Linebacker Chris Jones is going through early warmups. He was injured last week against NC State, so it's a positive indication that FSU's top defender will be good to go.

— Wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is also warming up. He went down after an awkward collision last week, but it appears that he will play.

— True freshman LB Noah LaVallee has missed significant time this fall. He's sporting a massive brace on his right arm.

— True freshman wide receiver Devin Carter is expected to be out.

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