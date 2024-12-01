FSU Fans, Former Players React to Emotional End to Disaster Season
With a 31-11 loss to the Florida Gators, the 2024 season has officially come to a close. With just two wins this season, there are many words to describe the disappointing results displayed week in and week out, however, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell put it best in his final postgame press conference of the year, saying tonight was "a disappointing end to an awful season."
Following what was a very emotional game for both teams, the Gators joined in on the flag-planting trend of this weekend's rivalry matchups, and in doing so sparked a brawl between both teams. In the midst of it all, was Mike Norvell, in an attempt to spare his program from any further embarrassment, ripped the flag out of the ground and threw it away.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators Brawl Following Sunshine Showdown
With the conclusion of the game, and the season as a whole being far from the standard Florida State Football claims to present, the program has its eyes set on the future, and so do fans, as nearly everyone is eager to put the historically bad season in the past and move forward.
Fans and former players didn't shy away from sharing their thoughts on the 2024 season and events of the Sunshine Showdown, quickly taking to social media following the game.
Below are just some of the things Seminole fans had to say.
Former FSU QB Chris Rix Shares A Message Following His return To Doak
Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kanell Awaits the Trash Talk From The Rival Fanbase
NY Jets QB and Former FSU Star Jordan Travis Reacts to Mike Norvell Defending the Logo
2013 National Champion Nile Lawrence-Stample Is Curious to See How Mike Norvell Starts the Rebuild
Arizona Cardinals RB and Former FSU Star Trey Benson Is Upset With the Loss to UF
FSU WR Commit Jordan Scott Has His Eyes Set For the 2025 Rivalry Matchup
More Reactions Below